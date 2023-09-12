Highlights Sixers superstar Joel Embiid's championship window may be shorter than expected, leading to speculation about his future with the team.

Embiid is determined to win a championship and could be open to considering leaving the Sixers if it will afford him a better opportunity to achieve that goal.

The Sixers front-office must make moves to build a competitive roster around Embiid, or risk losing him and having to start from scratch. The pressure is on to capitalize on their win-now situation.

Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid has done everything in his power on the court to keep the organization in contention to win the NBA championship.

With the off-court drama concerning his All-Star teammate, James Harden, and the possibility that he won’t be playing for the team going forward, Embiid could follow suit further in the future in order to finally win a title, according to NBA journalist Mark Medina.

NBA news – Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers organization went through yet another season which ended in playoff disappointment, this time again making it only as far as the Eastern Conference semi-finals. According to Champs or Chumps, the Sixers have reached this exact point in the playoffs in five of the last six post-seasons, each time failing to progress to the Eastern finals, let alone a chance at competing for a spot in the NBA Finals.

As a result of this, along with the uncertainty of James Harden’s availability playing for Philadelphia next season, despite opting into his $35.6 million player option, there is much speculation over the future of Joel Embiid. The 29-year-old franchise superstar agreed to a four-year, $196 million supermax extension with the team in the summer of 2021, per ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, tying him to the franchise through the 2025-26 season, with a further player option for 2026-27.

However, former Sixers point-guard Eric Snow sat down on The Zach Gelb Show (h/t Sixers Wire) and made a bold claim by stating that Embiid’s championship-winning window is not “as big as other people think”, predicting that it will only be another two or three seasons long. Snow further went on to suggest that the Sixers need to act with ‘high urgency’ if they are to bring in complementary pieces around him that are capable of helping the reigning MVP lead Philly to their first championship victory in over 30 years.

If the Cameroonian-born center’s window is winding down as rapidly as has been predicted, then Embiid may have to consider whether to force his way out of his beloved City of Brotherly Love in pursuit of achieving his title aspirations or not, something with which the superstar has seemingly already begun to consider.

In an interview at the Uninterrupted Film Festival in Los Angeles, Embiid admitted that his sole priority is to win a championship and doing “whatever it takes”, whether that be staying with the team, or moving on and going where he feels that he can achieve that goal. Now it is up to the Philadelphia 76ers front-office to do everything possible to build a roster that can help Embiid on his quest for championship glory, or they risk having to burn it all down and rebuild entirely from scratch.

Could Joel Embiid consider leaving the Sixers to chase winning an NBA title?

Medina has warned the 76ers that Embiid has done as much as he can to help improve their chances at winning a title, and if as a team they can’t remain in title contention, then he may not see his future with the organization. The journalist exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

“He hasn't suggested one way or the other, but he is feeling the itch to finally win a title, and while he has taken ownership of some of his shortcomings to try to improve their title chances, the reality is he's coming off an MVP season. It will be understandable if at some point he felt like it wasn't worth it to continue to play for the organisation, but so far he hasn't wavered. But in today's NBA that's always subject to change. So the Sixers’ internal hope is that they can right this ship together so that they can make the best of at least the talent that they have, and hope that at least in the short term, that winning can cure those ills”.

How did Joel Embiid perform last season?

Coming off the back of an MVP season, Joel Embiid left everything out on the court, playing through injury in the post-season, and with little much else he could do to help his team advance to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since the 2000-01 season.

Joel Embiid - Philadelphia 76ers Career Statistics Minutes Played 31.8 Points 27.2 Assists 3.4 Rebounds 11.2 Steals 0.9 Blocks 1.7 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

The 29-year-old finished as the MVP runner-up in each of the prior two seasons before his maiden win this year, with fellow center, Nikola Jokic, edging the 76ers star out on both occasions. After preventing the Joker from achieving the three-peat of MVP awards, the Denver Nuggets star went one better and picked up the Finals MVP award instead, leading Denver to their first NBA title in franchise history, a feat that Embiid had hoped he could have achieved with James Harden and company.

As per Statmuse, last season the 7’0” footer averaged 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists in just 34.6 minutes per game, while also ranking second overall to none other than his center compatriot, Jokic in efficiency, with a score of 35.9. However, in the Sixers’ playoff run, although he played through injury, he just was unable to find his form and come anywhere near close to his regular season numbers, averaging a decreased 23.7 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists in an increased 37.3 minutes per game.

There is no doubt that Embiid loves Philadelphia, but he has to weigh up whether his loyalty to the city outweighs his dream to win the NBA title. With his championship window seemingly on the clock, Joel Embiid needs to ensure that he maximizes his remaining years as the dominant force on both ends of the floor that we have become all too familiar with.

Should the Sixers lose James Harden and bring in replacements of a lesser value, then the organization may be faced with the prospect of losing Joel Embiid further down the line as well. The six-time All-Star can’t wait around too much longer for the help that he desperately needs in order to lead the City of Brotherly Love to an NBA Championship and finally achieve the last part of The Process.

So it's over to you, Philadelphia 76ers.