Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid could make his return to the court as soon as this week.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Sixers sensation could make his long-awaited return as soon as Tuesday, when the team faces the red-hot Oklahoma City Thunder.

Back in late January, Embiid injured his left meniscus after Jonathan Kuminga of the Golden State Warriors stepped on his knee. Embiid underwent surgery and has been out since, and it was feared that he could miss the remainder of the season.

Expect Embiid to Impact Playoff Standings

The eighth-seeded 76ers will get an MVP-caliber player when he returns

Last week, Embiid practiced for the first time since suffering the injury. Last Thursday, 76ers coach Nick Nurse revealed that Embiid would be traveling with the team for the first time since the injury, a promising sign.

Embiid was an MVP candidate before his injury. In 34 games this season, he averaged a career-high 35.3 points per game, along with 11.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists. However, due to the league’s new CBA, a player must participate in 70 percent of scheduled games, and therefore Embiid is not eligible to receive MVP as he has missed too many games.

Joel Embiid - Stats Comparison Category 2023-24 Career PPG 35.3 27.8 RPG 11.3 11.2 APG 5.7 3.6 FG% 53.3 50.4 3PT% 36.6 33.9

The Sixers’ struggles without Embiid have been apparent. The team was 30-17 at the time Embiid went down with the injury and was strongly in third place in the Eastern Conference.

But they have struggled without the 7-foot center on the court, going 10-18 without him so far and falling all the way down to eighth place in the East, only five games above .500 at 40-35.

If the Sixers do get Joel Embiid back with eight games remaining before the playoffs, he could be the catalyst that allows the team to make up some lost ground in a tightly packed Eastern Conference. The third seed which the 76ers previously held prior to Embiid’s injury may be all but gone, but only three games separate them from the fifth seed.

The Sixers with a fully healthy Joel Embiid, along with Tyrese Maxey, Kyle Lowry, Tobias Harris, and other pieces, can be legitimate weapons come playoffs. It is unknown if this could be the team to finally advance past the second round, as the 76ers have failed to do the past few postseasons, but if Embiid is healthy, their odds increase tenfold.