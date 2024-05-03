Highlights Joel Embiid took responsibility for the Sixers' playoff exit, acknowledging his need to improve as a player and leader.

The 2023-24 NBA season is officially over for the Philadelphia 76ers following a 118-115 Game 6 loss to the New York Knicks, eliminating them from the NBA Playoffs. This marks the second time in five years that the Sixers were unable to advance from the first round. Former MVP and franchise cornerstone, Joel Embiid was very candid surrounding his performance in the series.

In the aftermath of the season-ending loss, Embiid spoke with the media, shouldering the majority of the blame for the team's early exit in the playoffs.

“The whole series I could’ve played better. Maybe if I was better, we would’ve won, so that’s on me. [I] just gotta find a way to be better as a basketball player, as a person, as a leader, and come back and hope that everything else aligns.”

A season removed from winning his first MVP award in the 2022-23 season, this season didn't go as planned. Embiid missed 29 consecutive games due to a knee injury and returned to play just five games ahead of the postseason. Although he was not fully healthy, Embiid was dominant in this series despite his criticism of himself.

Joel Embiid First Round Stats vs. New York Knicks Category Stats PTS 33.0 REB 10.8 AST 5.7 FG% 44.4 FT% 85.9

Embiid is arguably the most dominant player in basketball and his ability to get anywhere he wants to in the low post is a large reason for that. However, due to his health, the seven-time All-Star was unable to endure much contact and was limited as a perimeter player for the majority of the games. Even in his amazing Game 3 performance, in which he scored 50 points, he connected on a career-high five three-pointers.

On top of the existing physical issues regarding his health, it was revealed during this series that Embiid is suffering from a rare condition known as Bell's Palsy. The condition causes damage to one side of the face's nerves. The condition results in sudden onset of unexplained facial muscle weakness or paralysis that gets worse with time. The illness can last for longer periods, but it usually takes a few months to go away.

Embiid and the Sixers showed great heart against a Knicks team that played with an immense amount of grit and toughness. Philadelphia fell short in yet another season in the Embiid era, leading to serious questions surrounding the construction of the roster going forward.

What's Next for the Sixers?

Flexibility in the offseason gives Philadelphia different paths to craft a championship-caliber team

In the seven seasons that the Sixers have been to the postseason with Embiid, they have yet to reach the Eastern Conference Finals. Lack of star power alongside the big man hasn't been the problem, as the front office has been able to surround Embiid with great talents such as Ben Simmons, Jimmy Butler and James Harden. This season, Tyrese Maxey emerged as an All-Star and an amazing complimentary piece. However, the team has serious issues to address concerning the trajectory of their future this offseason.

The Sixers are projected to have $58.4 million in practical cap space. Following a disappointing scoreless performance in Game 6, it is expected that Tobias Harris won't remain a member of this team. That's a position that will need to be filled and Philadelphia has been linked to a few potential free agents.

Los Angeles Clippers forward, Paul George has been linked with the Philadelphia 76ers for quite some time. The addition of a consistent source of offensive contribution from the wing position would go a long way for the Sixers. Head coach Nick Nurse has shown in the past during the 2019 championship run with the Toronto Raptors, that he is exceptional at crafting an offensive gameplan centered around a wing that can score on all three levels.

However, Paul George won't solve all the problems that the Sixers currently have. The Knicks virtually made Paul Reed unplayable for Philadelphia, showcasing the importance of having a reliable backup for Embiid. In the fourth quarters for nearly every game of the series, Embiid was a non-factor on offense simply because he ran out of fuel. Some potential backup candidates hitting the free agent market are Jonas Valanciunas, Nicholas Claxton, Andre Drummond, and Richaun Holmes to name a few.

Elton Brand and the rest of the front office personnel are under an incredible sense of urgency concerning the decisions to be made for this team. Embiid has made it known that he wants to win. If success isn't around the corner, it could be only a matter of time before he considers the thought of competing elsewhere.