Philadelphia 76ers' star center Joel Embiid is the best defensive player in the NBA despite missing out on consideration for the defensive player of the year award this season, NBA writer Mark Medina has told GIVEMESPORT.

Memphis Grizzlies' big Jaren Jackson Jr. was named the Defensive Player of the Year for the 2022-23 season, with Brook Lopez of the Milwaukee Bucks and Evan Mobley of the Cleveland Cavaliers the other finalists.

NBA news - Joel Embiid

Jackson Jr's season was certainly deserving of the award, with the 23-year-old averaging a league-leading three blocks per game for the Western Conference's second-seeded team. Lopez and Mobley also had fine seasons on the defensive end. Lopez averaged 2.5 blocks per game, second-best across the NBA, while Mobley led the league with 4.8 defensive win shares - an advanced statistic that estimates how many wins a player added through their defense - per Basketballreference.

Embiid, who is a finalist for the Most Valuable Player award, finished sixth in that category with 3.9, as well as recording 1.7 blocks (seventh-best in the NBA), over 10 rebounds and one steal per game. But while his individual résumé is stellar, Embiid was perhaps overlooked due to Jackson Jr., Lopez and Mobley all starring for three of the top four defensive teams in the league.

The Sixers, on the other hand, finished eighth in team defensive rating despite Embiid's significant presence on that end.

What has Medina said about Embiid?

When asked about Embiid's defense in relation to his potential MVP award, Medina told GIVEMESPORT: "I think he's the best defensive player in the league right now. I mean, he's just so dominant with his rim protection. He has gotten more mobile and is now able to defend different positions. All those things are a really good combination for what I think is a deserving MVP award."

Will Embiid ever win Defensive Player of the Year?

Although Embiid has never won the Defensive Player of the Year award or been named to the All-Defensive First-Team (despite three Second-Team nominations), there is a case to be made that he is one of the most impactful defensive players in the league despite it not translating directly to accolades.

A large reason for this is three-time winner Rudy Gobert, a defensive specialist, i.e. nowhere near the offensive force of nature Embiid is, who shone in a particular scheme for a defensively-orientated Utah Jazz team. Embiid finished runner-up to Gobert in 2018 but given Gobert's decline since joining the Minnesota Timberwolves, and the fact Embiid is only getting better, chances are he will eventually secure an All-Defense First-Team nod and even the individual trophy before his career is done.