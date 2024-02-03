Highlights Joel Embiid is set to undergo left knee surgery to repair a meniscus injury, and he is expected to miss an extended period of time.

There is a risk that Embiid may miss the All-Star game and his chances of winning MVP or making the All-NBA teams are in jeopardy.

Potential replacements for Embiid in the All-Star game could include Kristaps Porzingis, Trae Young, or Scottie Barnes.

After Joel Embiid suffered a meniscus injury earlier this week, its severity was largely unclear.

However, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Sunday that Embiid is set to undergo left knee surgery to repair a meniscus injury.

A report from Shams Charania and Joe Vardon of The Athletic on Saturday revealed that the Cameroonian center was diagnosed with a displaced flap of the meniscus in his left knee, and that both Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers were mulling their options prior to opting for surgery.

"Embiid, his doctors and the 76ers are continuing to discuss whether the best course of action is to rest and rehab the injury or to undergo a procedure that would require him to miss extended time."

The injury came in the fourth quarter of the Sixers game versus the Golden State Warriors when the highly coveted Jonathan Kuminga fell on Embiid's knee. The 29-year-old went on to miss the team's next game against the Utah Jazz.

With the injury comes a real risk that Embiid will miss the All-Star game, in which he was voted to start. Given the risk that he misses even more time, it's possible that he won't be eligible to win MVP as he won't hit the 65-game mark needed to be considered for awards.

As well, his candidacy for the All-NBA teams will also be in jeopardy if he fails to hit the quota.

In 34 games thus far, Embiid is averaging 35.3 points, 11.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.8 blocks per game.

All-Star candidacy in peril

Replacements could include: Kristaps Porzingis, Scottie Barnes, Trae Young

With Embiid's availability for the All-Star game in jeopardy, a slew of talent could be in the mix to replace him. It's unclear whether the replacement would be relevant to the position, but even if that's the case, Kristaps Porzingis could make the cut.

In 35 games with the Boston Celtics, the seven-foot-two forward-center is averaging 19.4 points on 52.0 percent shooting from the field and 35.0 percent from deep.

2024 All-Star Game Replacement Candidates Kristaps Porzingis Trae Young Scottie Barnes PPG 19.4 27.1 20.3 RPG 6.9 2.9 8.1 APG 2.0 11.0 5.7 FG% 52.0 42.9 47.9 3PT% 35.0 37.6 36.0

Alternatively, the league could also choose Trae Young or Scottie Barnes, the latter of whom seems to be playing with a chip on his shoulder following the initial snub.

With a decision about Embiid's rehab process only coming later on, his potential replacement in the All-Star game would only come after.