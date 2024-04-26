Highlights Tyrese Maxey's incredible determination and hard work earned him the Most Improved Player award, helping the 76ers stay afloat without Joel Embiid.

The Philadelphia 76ers were able to take a game back from the New York Knicks on Thursday night, winning at the Wells Fargo Center 125–114 to cut their series deficit to 2–1.

Leading the way for the 76ers was their pair of superstars: 2023 NBA MVP Joel Embiid finished with a playoff career-high 50 points on the night, and 2024 Most Improved Player Tyrese Maxey put up 25 points along with four rebounds and seven assists.

The win came just a day after Maxey was announced as the winner of the Most Improved Player award for the season, and after the game, Embiid had some high praise to share for his teammate receiving the honor.

"It’s been amazing. Obviously I’ve had him since he was a rookie. The steps that he’s taken every single has been amazing. Hardest worker I’ve ever been around. Always happy. He’s taken a lot of steps. He’s been our best player this whole season."

Embiid went a step further, praising Maxey for being a rock that he could depend on even with the ups and downs that have come with his time in Philadelphia.

"Every single year, we’ve dealt with so much drama, and he’s the constant. I just keep on coming up, like, 'finally we have this one guy.' A franchise player. Always happy. Everybody wants to be around him. Plays hard. Good basketball player, obviously, but a great human being."

Maxey Stepped Up When the 76ers Needed Him Most This Year

With Embiid missing much of the season due to injury, Maxey was left to steer the ship alone for some time.

Maxey's jump from star to superstar was very much needed in order for the 76ers to get through the year after Embiid was sidelined for the majority of the season due to injury.

Playing 70 games to Embiid's 39 through the regular season, Maxey averaged 25.9 points and 6.2 assists per game. Much of this production came despite the fact that without Embiid on the floor, opposing defenses could target Maxey as the biggest offensive threat on the court for Philadelphia.

Maxey was pleased to receive the honor on Wednesday night's episode of "Inside the NBA."

“It feels great. Somebody like myself, who prides myself on putting in a lot of work and outworking people and finding ways to get 1% better every single time I step in the gym, it feels good for that to come to light, honestly.”

Maxey will need to keep up his elite performance if the 76ers are to make a run in the postseason. Game 4 between the 76ers and Knicks tips off on Sunday afternoon at the Wells Fargo Center.