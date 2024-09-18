West Ham United are reportedly considering a move to sign free-agent centre-back Joel Matip, according to talkSPORT.

Matip left Liverpool earlier this year after struggling to make an impact during the 2023/2024 season. The Cameroonian defender suffered a nasty knee injury and missed a large portion of the campaign before departing Anfield at the end of his contract.

The Hammers have had a complete reshuffle at the back this term, with the likes of Nayef Aguerd and Kurt Zouma leaving, so adding another centre-back could be useful. The summer transfer window is closed, but Matip could still be acquired as a free agent.

West Ham Considering Joel Matip Move

Wolves are also said to be keen

Matip, described as "exceptional" by Jurgen Klopp, was a crucial part of Liverpool’s defence after joining the club in 2016 on a free transfer from Schalke. At his peak, he was a key partner to Virgil van Dijk, contributing to Liverpool’s Premier League title win in the 2019-2020 season and their Champions League victory in 2019.

According to a report from talkSPORT, Matip is keen on a return to the Premier League after failing to find a new club in recent months. West Ham are among the clubs who are considering making a play to secure his signature, but they could face competition from Wolverhampton Wanderers and Fulham.

Joel Matip Senior Career Stats Club Games Goals Assists Yellow / red cards Schalke 256 23 14 19 / 2 Liverpool 201 11 6 23 / 0

A move to West Ham might not see Matip become a regular in the starting XI, which could be a concern for the 33-year-old. Jean-Clair Todibo was signed during the summer transfer window, but the Nice loanee is struggling to get into the side. Julen Lopetegui has so far opted for a defensive partnership of Konstantinos Mavropanos and Max Kilman.

It's clear to see that Tim Steidten and Lopetegui feel they need another centre-back in their squad. Earlier this month, the Hammers were closing in on the signing of former Sheffield United defender John Egan. The experienced centre-back spent some time with West Ham on trial before eventually signing for Championship side Burnley.

West Ham Eyeing 2025 Move for Omar Marmoush

He could cost £40m

According to TEAMtalk, West Ham are one of the sides who are interested in signing Eintracht Frankfurt attacker Omar Marmoush. Arsenal, Liverpool, and Crystal Palace are also credited with an interest, with his representatives hoping to find him a new club in 2025.

The Bundesliga side are likely to charge in the region of £40m to allow the Egyptian international to depart next year. Marmoush is comfortable playing through the middle of attack as well as out wide, making him a useful, versatile option in the forward line if Lopetegui's side were to secure his signature.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 18 -09-24.