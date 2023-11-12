Highlights Liverpool bounced back with a 3-0 victory over Brentford after recent disappointing results.

Joel Matip was given a harsh yellow card in the first half. His wild reaction to being booked went viral on social media.

Liverpool climbs to second place in the Premier League table, showing their potential as title contenders.

Liverpool returned to winning ways on Sunday afternoon as they cruised past Brentford in their Premier League clash at Anfield. The Reds have not been in the best of form in recent times, having been held to a draw by Luton Town last weekend and defeated by Toulouse in midweek.

Jurgen Klopp would have wanted a response from his side and he got just that as they beat Brentford 3-0. Mohamed Salah opened the scoring in the 39th minute as he latched onto Darwin Nunez's pass and curled the ball into the back of the net.

The Egyptian forward netted his second of the match just after the hour-mark as he headed home a Kostas Tsimikas cross. Liverpool kept pushing forward and Diogo Jota managed to get on the scoresheet shortly after as his powerful effort from just outside the box fizzed past Mark Flekken and into the back of the net. There were no further goals as Liverpool clinched all three points.

Read more: Ranking the 12 craziest games in Premier League history

Joel Matip's response to harsh yellow card goes viral

Liverpool had a number of decisions go against them in the first half. Nunez had the ball in the back of the net twice in the opening half-an-hour, but both goals were ruled out for offside.

Joel Matip also had a controversial decision go against him. The Cameroonian defender, named in the starting lineup for the second straight game, was given a harsh booking just before Salah's opener. Brentford won possession just before the half-way line and attempted to catch Liverpool on the break, only for Christian Nørgaard to be stopped in his tracks by Matip.

While it looked as if Matip got the ball, referee Paul Tierney disagreed and proceeded to give the 32-year-old a yellow card. Matip is never afraid to show his emotions and he completely lost it as Tierney handed him a caution. His reaction has gone viral on X (former Twitter) and you can view it below...

It's fair to say that Matip did not agree with Tierney's decision and he may have a point. Matip was able to compose himself after his caution and was exemplary as he helped his side to their fourth clean sheet of the campaign.

Liverpool move up the Premier League table

Liverpool have leapfrogged both Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal into second in the Premier League table. The Reds have amassed 27 points from their opening 12 Premier League games to start the season and are looking like bonafide title challengers.

Read more: Firmino opens up on infamous tunnel clash between Mo Salah and Sadio Mane at Liverpool

Liverpool are next in action on Saturday November 25 when they travel to the Etihad Stadium to take on Manchester City in a mouth-watering top of the table clash. Speaking after their win against Brentford, Jurgen Klopp expressed his displeasire that their game against City will kick off at 12:30pm.