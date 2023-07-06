Everton target Joel Piroe is 'interested' in making a move to Goodison Park in the summer transfer window, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

After another difficult season in the Premier League, Sean Dyche will need to bring in reinforcements for his side.

Everton transfer news - Joel Piroe

With Swansea City interested in signing Everton striker Ellis Simms, the Championship club have proposed a swap deal to the Toffees.

As per the MailOnline, Swansea are hoping to come to an agreement which could see Simms make the move to Wales, with Piroe going the other way.

The Merseyside club need to generate funds to allow them to improve their squad this summer, and with Simms out of contract next year, it makes sense to offload the striker.

Although the 22-year-old plays in a position that Dyche needs to strengthen, he's not proven at Premier League level as of yet.

Piroe could cost in the region of £12m, but involving Simms in the deal could drive his price down.

What has Brown said about Piroe?

Brown has confirmed that Piroe would be interested in a move to Goodison Park during the summer transfer window.

The journalist has also added that with a year left on his deal, the fee involved isn't likely to be high.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Piroe is certainly an interesting one and it seems that Everton have done their groundwork there, because his camp are saying that Everton are one of the clubs that he'd be interested in joining.

"He's only got a year left on his contract, as far as I'm aware, which means there wouldn't be a huge fee involved."

Would Piroe be a good signing for Everton?

There's no doubt that Piroe knows where the back of the net is.

The Dutch striker scored 19 goals in 43 starts in the Championship last season, as per Sofascore.

The campaign before, the 23-year-old hit 22 strikes for Swansea, so there's a good argument that he's ready to make the step up to the Premier League.

Whether he suits a Dyche system is another story, considering he won just 19% of his aerial duels last term.

Piroe could be used in a slightly different role to a traditional target man, so it might be worth the risk for the Toffees who desperately need goals.

Why do Everton need a striker?

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Neal Maupay, and Ellis Simms, Everton's three main striker options last season, scored a combined four goals in England's top flight, as per FBref.

Only Wolverhampton Wanderers scored fewer goals than Everton in the league last campaign, with the Toffees finding the net just 34 times from 38 games.

The Merseyside club have been embroiled in back-to-back relegation battles, so reinforcements are necessary all over the pitch.

However, signing a striker or two could be a priority considering the lack of output from their current crop of players.

Dyche is a fairly defensive manager, so making the most of attacks is imperative to getting results.