Everton should look to scope out Swansea City striker Joel Piroe when discussing Ellis Simms going the other way, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

After another season of struggles in the Premier League, Sean Dyche will need to bring in reinforcements to improve his squad.

Everton transfer news - Joel Piroe

Signing a striker could be Dyche's main aim in the summer transfer window, with Neal Maupay struggling to adapt to life at Goodison Park and Dominic Calvert-Lewin rarely fit.

In the Premier League last campaign, the two Toffees strikers scored just three goals between them, as per FBref, with Ellis Simms coming back from a loan at Sunderland in January to score a single strike.

Now, according to the MailOnline, Swansea have proposed a swap deal, looking to sign Simms on a permanent deal whilst potentially allowing Piroe to move to Merseyside.

It's understood that Swansea value Piroe at around £12m, with Everton looking to receive between £7m and £10m for Simms.

Piroe is the more proven goalscorer of the two, so it wouldn't be a surprise if this sort of deal was of interest to Everton.

The Dutch forward is yet to feature in the Premier League, which could be a bit of a risk for the Toffees.

What has Jones said about Piroe?

Jones has suggested that Piroe is 'definitely worth scoping out' when discussing a deal with Swansea for Simms.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think it's one of those where it's worth the question. This isn't one that I know that much about at the moment, but it wouldn't surprise me at all if when you're exploring another player's options, that a conversation like this leads in a direction like talking about Piroe.

"So yeah, it's definitely worth scoping out."

Would Piroe be a smart signing for Everton?

During his time with Swansea, there's no doubt the 23-year-old has been clinical in front of goal.

As per Transfermarkt, the Swansea striker has scored 44 goals and provided eight assists in 92 games for the Championship side.

However, there could be concerns as to whether he fits the style of Dyche, who is known for his more direct style of football.

Last season, Piroe won 0.5 aerial duels per game, winning 19% of his battles in the air, according to Sofascore.

Ultimately, selling Simms for nearly £10m and investing in a more physical striker might be beneficial to Everton.