Leeds United striker Joel Piroe may have to change his style in order to help the Yorkshire club, and journalist Dean Jones has discussed his first few performances while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Leeds have struggled since dropping to the Championship this season and will need to improve if they want to bounce back to the Premier League.

Leeds United news - Latest

Leeds currently find themselves sitting in 15th position in the Championship going into the international break. The Whites have won just once in five league games, drawing three times and losing once. It was always going to be difficult for Daniel Farke's side to adapt, having lost a host of players during the summer transfer window. The likes of Tyler Adams, Jack Harrison, Robin Koch, and Brenden Aaronson, who all played key roles last term, have departed.

Farke and his recruitment team made some smart signings, bringing in plenty of Championship experience, particularly with former Swansea City striker Piroe. The Dutch forward has scored 42 goals in 93 appearances in England's second tier, an impressive return for the 24-year-old. However, last time out, Leeds failed to score against Sheffield Wednesday, who had lost all four of their previous games beforehand, with Piroe being limited to two shots from outside the penalty area, as per FotMob. Leeds are usually the dominant team in games this season, averaging 59.2% possession, according to FBref - something they might not be used to after being relegated from the Premier League.

Now, journalist Jones has provided some insight into Leeds' early performances, including how Piroe needs to adapt.

Joel Piroe - Championship Stats Appearances 93 Goals 42 Assists 8 Yellow cards 11 Red cards 1 Stats according to Transfermarkt

What has Jones said about Leeds and Piroe?

Jones has suggested that Piroe, who signed for a fee of £10m, needs to find a way of adapting to Leeds' style of play. The journalist adds that he doesn't believe Piroe is used to playing for 'the team to beat', with the opposition looking to crowd him out.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said: "Yeah, I mean, this is a problem that Leeds are going to come up against a lot and as part of dealing with deep-lying teams that pack the defence out, Piroe is going to have to find a way to adapt to this style of playing now. I think one of the big problems for him is he was almost lost in how he was going to start to influence the game, and that's something that they're going to have to work on. It is very early days in this, and I'm sure that it will be fine. But I don't think he'll be used to the fact that you are always going to be the team to beat, basically. As part of that, teams are going to crowd you out. He's got to find new ways to find new spaces."

What's next for Leeds?

Deadline day ended negatively for Leeds. Tricky winger Luis Sinisterra completed a late move to Premier League side Bournemouth, with journalist Ben Jacobs, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT, describing the sale as a bit of a blow. However, Jacobs believes that the transfer window overall was a positive one, with plenty of incomings arriving through the door who could make an impact this season.