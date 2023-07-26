Leeds United will need reinforcements to try and bounce back to the Premier League, and one player who has been linked with a move to Elland Road would be a 'good signing', according to Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor, speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The Yorkshire club are in the middle of a rebuild this summer, with a host of players having already departed.

Leeds United transfer news - Latest

So far during the summer transfer window, Rodrigo, Robin Koch, Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, Marc Roca, Adam Forshaw, and Joel Robles have all departed, with former Chelsea player Ethan Ampadu the only man to arrive through the door at Elland Road.

If Leeds want to return to England's top flight at the first time of asking, then reinforcements will be necessary.

A host of players who have already left the club played a key role last season, so Daniel Farke could be left short in multiple positions heading into the new campaign.

Considering the size of the club and the quality of players still remaining, there's no doubt Leeds' plan will be to bounce back instantly, but if the fire sale continues at Elland Road, their squad is looking weaker and weaker.

Now, journalist Taylor has given his verdict on one player who has been linked with a move to the Championship side.

What has Taylor said about Leeds?

Taylor has suggested that Swansea City striker Joel Piroe, who could cost around £12m this summer, would be a good signing for Leeds.

The journalist has also claimed that the likes of Edouard Michut and Glen Kamara could make an immediate impact if they arrive through the door.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think all of those players would be players that could come in and make an impact. I think Piroe is definitely one that I think would be a really good signing and I've been really impressed with him, to be honest, since he's come to English football with Swansea.

"I think his goalscoring record speaks for itself in the past two years."

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What's next for Leeds?

As mentioned, the reality is, some players will be looking for moves back to a top league during the summer transfer window.

As per the MailOnline, Everton have seen a £15m bid rejected for Wilfried Gnonto, with Leeds still determined to keep hold of the Italian.

It wouldn't be a huge surprise if Gnonto was interested in a move to Goodison Park, with the young forward likely to be offered regular game time and Premier League football.

Piroe, who was labelled as 'outstanding' by former Swansea manager Russell Martin, could be the answer for Leeds in attack.

Patrick Bamford struggled in front of goal when called upon last season, and Piroe has shown that he knows where the net is when playing in the Championship.

During his time at Swansea, the 23-year-old has scored 41 goals in 88 appearances in England's second tier, whilst also striking three times in four games in the domestic cup competitions, as per Transfermarkt.