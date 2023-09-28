Highlights Southampton manager Russell Martin is under increasing pressure to improve results after losing four games in a row and conceding 12 goals.

The departure of several key players in the summer has disrupted the squad, and Southampton is struggling to find their form.

Southampton missed out on signing Leeds United striker Joel Piroe, who could add further pressure on Martin if he scores against his former potential club. Both Piroe and Ross Stewart were considered as striker options for Southampton.

Southampton face Leeds United in the Championship this weekend, and journalist Dean Jones has explained to GIVEMESPORT why one Leeds player could pile extra pressure on Russell Martin.

The former Swansea City boss is struggling to get a tune out of his players at the moment.

Southampton news - Latest

The Saints were relegated from the Premier League last season and would have undoubtedly have been hoping to bounce straight back at the first time of asking. However, a summer of change has disrupted the squad, with a host of key players departing for moves back to top leagues around Europe.

James Ward-Prowse, Romeo Lavia, Tino Livramento, Nathan Tella, and Mohammed Salisu were among the players to go through the exit door at St Mary's.

Read More: Every Player Southampton Have Sold For More Than £20m

Martin's tenure got off to an impressive start, with Southampton winning three of their first four games back in the Championship. However, things have gone rapidly downhill since then. The Saints have lost four games in a row, conceding 12 goals, and the pressure is mounting on Martin to turn things around.

Journalist Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that the board's faith in Martin is being put to the test, and there's no doubt he will have to vastly improve results in order to keep his job for the long term.

Saints were desperately looking to bring in a striker during the summer transfer window, and eventually opted to sign Ross Stewart from Sunderland. However, the Scottish forward is yet to feature for his new club due to injury, so the supporters at St Mary's will be patiently waiting for him to make his debut. Martin could do with a player of Stewart's calibre to come in and start putting the ball in the back of the net. Stewart wasn't the only striker on Martin and his recruitment team's list in the summer.

£10m star could pile more misery on Russell Martin this weekend

Southampton were interested in bringing now-Leeds United striker Joel Piroe to the south coast during the summer window, but the Dutch forward joined the Yorkshire club for a fee of £10m. Martin worked with Piroe during his time at Swansea, and there's no doubt he will have been disappointed not to reunite with the prolific Championship striker.

Jones has suggested that Southampton's confidence is on the floor, and seeing Piroe score against them could only pile more pressure on Martin. The journalist adds that there may be a little 'added spice' for Piroe to find the back of the net against a club he could have signed on the dotted line for in the summer. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"There was a lot of speculation around Piroe over the summer in terms of where he would end up and for a long time, it did seem like it might be St Mary's. It could well be the scourge of Saints this weekend. I mean, Southampton's confidence is on the floor, and if Martin sees one of his prime transfer targets bagging goals against him, it just piles more pressure on him and it would pretty much sum up how things have gone for him since he arrived on the south coast. Piroe has had a good start to the season with Leeds, four goals already. He'll be hungry to keep this up. And I'm sure there will just be that added spice knowing that it's against the team that he could have ended up at."

Was Piroe a better option than Stewart for Southampton?

Piroe and Stewart have both shown signs of being prolific in England, so it's no surprise that Southampton were interested in signing both players. However, Stewart's injury record could be a bit of a concern, especially considering he's yet to pull on a Saints shirt this campaign.

Stats - 2020/2021 - Present Piroe Stewart Starts 99 78 Goals 48 38 Assists 10 6 Stats according to FBref

The fact Piroe has started significantly more games during the last few years shows some of the injury problems Stewart has had. Both players certainly know where the goal is, however, and Southampton won't be overly disappointed with their addition.

The Saints didn't secure the signature of Stewart until deadline day and knew about his current injury when convincing him to join the south coast club, so there could be an argument that the Scottish striker was a last-minute, second-choice option for Martin and his team.