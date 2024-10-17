Crystal Palace defender Joel Ward has heaped praise on midfielder Adam Wharton, who he believes has 'got the world at his feet'.

Palace have endured a difficult beginning to the new Premier League season, accumulating just one point from their opening seven games, and this has coincided with a challenging start for Wharton. The 20-year-old has been granted a starting birth in all seven games, despite reports emerging suggesting that he's been playing through fitness issues.

Evidently hindered by these problems, the youngster hasn't quite been able to replicate his impressive performances from the back end of last season. However, Palace teammate Ward was complimentary of Wharton in an interview with talkSPORT, waxing lyrical about the midfielder metronome's ability.

Ward: Wharton Has 'the World at His Feet'

'He's very mature'

Developing through Blackburn Rovers' academy, Wharton's displays in the Championship caught the eye of Palace scouts, with the South London club opting to sign the starlet in January of this year, in a deal that could be worth up to £22 million if certain performance-related add-ons are met. Excelling in his 16 appearances for the Eagles last term, the deep-lying playmaker was rewarded with a call-up to England's senior squad for Euro 2024.

Despite not featuring at the tournament, Wharton's stock in the game was at an all-time high during the summer, with Manchester United said to be keen on acquiring the midfielder. A slightly below-par start to the new season, hampered by a purported recurring injury, has not prevented Palace right-back Ward from expressing his admiration for the Blackburn academy graduate.

Speaking to talkSPORT this week, Ward said:

"I think he's got the world at his feet. He's a young lad and he's very mature, very wise. He plays the game, reads the game and understands the game so well. His ability on the ball, his vision and what he's seeing ahead of time is pretty impressive."

Having not been included in Lee Carsley's latest England squad, Wharton has had two weeks to rest and recuperate, and Oliver Glasner will be hoping that this break will allow his star midfielder to shake off his fitness issues. Palace travel to the East Midlands on Monday night to face Nottingham Forest, looking for their first win of the season.

Wharton's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 16 Assists 3 Pass Accuracy 77.9% Progressive Passes Per 90 5.49 Tackles Per 90 3.33 Interceptions Per 90 1.39

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 17/10/2024