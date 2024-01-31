Highlights Newcastle United may sign Atalanta midfielder Ederson as a replacement for Joelinton in the summer transfer window.

Joelinton's contract situation and injury may lead to his departure from the club.

Newcastle could potentially offload valuable players like Joelinton and Callum Wilson to comply with financial regulations and strengthen other areas of the squad.

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing Atalanta midfielder Ederson, who could be eyed as a replacement for Joelinton. TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT that we could see one Brazilian in and one Brazilian out in the summer transfer window.

It could be a summer of change at St James' Park, especially in the middle of the pitch, with Joelinton's contract situation causing problems for Eddie Howe. Sandro Tonali was recently banned for breaching betting regulations, leaving the Magpies short of options in midfield. A January move would certainly be ideal for the North East club, but Howe has admitted that it could be a difficult period for the club in terms of incomings.

The Newcastle recruitment team will have to plan ahead for the summer, ensuring they put themselves in a better place for the upcoming campaign. If a key player was to depart, the Magpies have to ensure they find an adequate replacement.

Joelinton could be on his way out

It's understood that Newcastle could be forced to offload some of their valuable talent in the near future to continue complying with the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules. One player who could be sacrificed is Brazilian midfielder Joelinton, who has around 18 months left on his current contract at St James' Park. As per Sky Sports, negotiations over a new deal have stalled, and with an injury ruling him out for a large portion of the campaign, he may well have played his last game for the Magpies.

Joelinton Premier League stats vs Newcastle squad - 2023/2024 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 14 (2) 9th Goals 2 =5th Assists 1 =6th Key Passes Per Game 1.1 =3rd Tackles Per Game 1.9 3rd Interceptions Per Game 1.1 =2nd Match rating 6.75 10th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 30/01/2024

Speaking on the future of Joelinton, Howe admitted that the club are in a vulnerable situation and he could be sold in the summer transfer window later this year...

"He [Joelinton] has 18 months left on his contract so it's a possibility he'll be sold in the summer. I'm not a fortune teller but it's a possibility. I hope that's not the case. I want him to stay. I love him as a person and player. But before a player signs a contract he has to be happy with everything and we are not there yet."

As per Football Insider, Newcastle are interested in signing Atalanta midfielder Ederson, but they can't afford to make a move in the January transfer window. As a result, he could be considered a long-term Joelinton replacement if the Magpies look to secure his signature in the summer.

Alex Crook - One Brazilian in, one Brazilian out

Crook has suggested that Ederson is a player that Newcastle chief scout Steve Nickson has scouted in person in recent times and he's high on their shortlist. The talkSPORT reporter added that it could be a case of one Brazilian in and one out this summer, with Joelinton unlikely to sign a new contract. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Crook said...

"One to look out for in the summer, because they rate him at £35m. Definitely, Steve Nickson, their chief scout, has been to watch him in person. So he's high on Newcastle's list. The vibe that I'm getting is that Joelinton is not going to sign a new deal, in which case they'll have to cash in on him in the summer. So there could be one Brazilian in and one Brazilian out."

Callum Wilson could be sold

As the Magpies continue to juggle financial struggles with efforts to strengthen their squad, a last-minute departure certainly hasn't been ruled out. Howe himself has recently admitted that we could see players leave St James' Park before the window slams shut on Thursday...

"There is a possibility someone could leave, I've made that clear. That hasn't changed, we have to wait to see what happens."

It's understood that one player who could depart is Callum Wilson, with Newcastle willing to accept an offer in the region of £18m. At the age of 31 and considering his injury issues, it could be the right time for the North East club to cash in, allowing them to spend the money on reinforcements in other areas of the pitch.