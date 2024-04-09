Highlights Joelinton is close to signing new contract at Newcastle United.

The Brazilian midfielder has been crucial under Eddie Howe.

Newcastle are desperate to secure Joelinton long-term after his £40m move in 2019.

Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton is close to signing a new contract at St James' Park with his current deal expiring next summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Brazilian international has been a key player under Eddie Howe since the former Bournemouth manager arrived at the club, converting from a forward to a midfielder during his time at St James' Park. It's set to be an important summer for Joelinton, with the Magpies desperate to tie him down to avoid him leaving on a free transfer.

Joelinton to Sign New Contract

A new deal is progressing to the final stages

Joelinton's £85k-a-week contract is set to expire in 2025, meaning Newcastle might be forced to cash in if they are unable to tie him down to a new deal. The 27-year-old moved to the club from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim for a fee of £40m back in 2019, so losing him for nothing would be a disaster.

According to Italian journalist Romano, Newcastle are advancing to the final stages with Joelinton regarding a new deal. The Brazilian midfielder is prepared to stay at the club and is set to sign on the dotted line at St James' Park.

Joelinton Premier League stats vs Newcastle squad - 2023/2024 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 14 (2) 15th Goals 2 =9th Assists 1 =10th Key Passes Per Game 1.1 =3rd Tackles Per Game 1.9 =4th Interceptions Per Game 1.1 =1st Match rating 6.75 9th Correct as of 09/04/2024

In order to continue complying with the Premier League's profit and sustainability regulations, Newcastle could be forced to offload some of their key players in the near future. It appears that the Magpies aren't willing to allow Joelinton to be one of those who are sacrificed, or they could be protecting his value by extending his contract with the club.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Joelinton's market value reduced to €15m at one point in his Newcastle tenure, but he's now worth €42m.

Bruno Guimaraes Could Leave Newcastle

The Brazilian could be sacrificed for FFP reasons

Speaking on his daily briefing, Romano has also provided an update on the future of Bruno Guimaraes at St James' Park. The Italian reporter has claimed that the Magpies want to keep hold of Guimaraes, but the former Lyon midfielder has a release clause in his contract, so he could be one to watch in the summer transfer window.

All stats courtesy of WhoScored and Transfermarkt