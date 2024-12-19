Former Newcastle United midfielder Joey Barton has called out club legend Alan Shearer, labelling him a "liar and a snake." The animosity between the pair has long been spoken of, with Shearer allegedly unhappy with Barton's conduct during his time as interim manager at St James' Park during the 2008/09 season - a season in which

ended up getting relegated to the Championship.

The Premier League's all-time top scorer has previously discussed his interactions with the midfielder at the time and has spoken in less than glowing terms. However, the former Burnley and QPR man has reignited their feud by giving a scathing review of the 54-year-old.

Barton Reignites Feud With Shearer

Speaking on an episode of his podcast 'Common Sense with Joey Barton' the one-cap wonder laid into Shearer, claiming that his comments on their past feud had either been misremembered or exaggerated to fit his narrative. Speaking on the matter, Barton claimed:

"Most boring man ever and he's been telling lies! He's been lying about what happened in the dressing room at Anfield. He's either got confused because he's headed that many casies or he's trying to fit the narrative. He said I'd asked him to go to the semi-final [that Everton were playing in]. I didn't ask him to go! I just went. We weren't playing that weekend and I was injured. "He's obviously got wind of that, which I didn't know about, and he's added that to his story. He conveniently missed out that he was coming in as our manager, when I was in the treatment room and in the gym, and saying: 'The other players were s***. Come on, I need you back! So straight away I was like, you're a f***ing snake you."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alan Shearer won just one out of eight games as Newcastle interim manager.

Barton continued his tirade on social media with a series of tweets slamming the now BBC pundit and claiming to be happy that Shearer would be leaving Match of the Day with host Gary Lineker - something that has not been confirmed.

While Shearer has not responded to Barton's recent comments, he has previously explained how he tore into his former player following a terrible challenge on Xabi Alonso towards the end of the Magpies' relegation fight in 2009.

All statistics via Transfermarkt - accurate as of 19/12/2024