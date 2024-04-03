Highlights Joey Barton believes Steven Gerrard was a better midfielder than Frank Lampard and Scholes.

The former footballer believes Gerrard had the qualities to excel in all facets of the game, while Scholes and Lampard could not.

Out of the trio, Lampard scored the most, Scholes has the most trophies, and Gerrard had the most England caps.

Former Manchester City midfielder Joey Barton has claimed that Steven Gerrard was better than Frank Lampard and Paul Scholes, all while suggesting that the English trio are not even comparable thanks to the Liverpool icon’s well-rounded game.

The old-age debate will stand the test of time – and Gerrard, Scholes and Lampard will forever be adored by fans of Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea, respectively. The truth is, every football supporter has their own choice about who was the superior midfielder in their pomp.

On his podcast, 'Common Sense with Joey Barton', the 41-year-old suggested that, while fans and pundits alike believe that the debate is close, Gerrard was head and shoulders above his compatriots.

“I don’t even think this is close. A lot of people think this is really close but it’s not. Steven Gerrard was, night and day, miles above Frank Lampard.”

Barton Explains Why Gerrard was the Best

'He was a phenomenal athlete'

While Barton was pretty adamant that Gerrard, one of the best players to never win a league title, was the best out of the three, he also waxed lyrical about Lampard and Scholes, suggesting that the former’s goalscoring record from midfield was ‘incredible’.

"Paul Scholes was a phenomenal player, and I’m not knocking Frank because he’s got an incredible goalscoring record,” he said. After giving the former Chelsea man his credit, Barton, who earned one cap for England across his playing days, insisted that he was simply not on the same level as Gerrard, who Barton described as a player who ‘could literally do everything’.

“He’s a fantastic player, but he couldn’t do what Gerrard could do. Gerrard could literally do everything, all different facets to the game. Frank couldn’t, he could do a lot of them really, really well but couldn’t do what Steven could do.

Related 19 Footballers who Answered the Paul Scholes v Steven Gerrard v Frank Lampard Debate Thierry Henry, Pep Guardiola, Deco and Cesc Fabregas are among the players that have answered the age-old Scholes vs Gerrard vs Lampard debate

Barton then went on to suggest that Scholes, who enjoyed 716 outings in a Manchester United strip, also falls into the same category as Lampard. He then finished his admission by insinuating that Gerrard was the toughest to play against, highlighting his size and speed.

“And I think Scholes falls into that category. As good as he was, I just don’t think, having competed heavily against them all, I’d rather play against the other two before Steven Gerrard. He was a phenomenal athlete. People don’t realise how big he is, how tall he is, how quick he was, how big his legs were. He’s a big man.”

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Frank Lampard's 177 Premier League goals means he is fifth in the division's all-time goalscoring charts - and he is also the only midfielder in the top 10.

Gerrard, Scholes and Lampard Stats Compared

All three are superior in different aspects

But who boasted the best statistics across their respective careers? While it’s not a sure-fire way of deciding who was the best, it does give a clearer vision into how they performed for their sides across the years.

Out of the three, Lampard was the most prolific scorer, having notched 211 goals for Chelsea and 268 overall. The former Chelsea midfielder also boasts the highest game count of the trio, with two shy of 900 games played across his entire career. Scholes (716) and Gerrard (749), in comparison, lack in that department.

Gerrard, Lampard and Scholes - Statistics Compared Player Gerrard Lampard Scholes Clubs Liverpool, LA Galaxy Chelsea, West Ham, Man City, Man Utd Appearances 749 898 716 Goals 191 268 155 Assists 172 171 82 Yellow/Red Cards 82/7 90/4 145/9 England appearances 114 106 66

Scholes’ trophy cabinet is much more packed compared to Lampard and Gerrard, however, having won a whopping 11 Premier Leagues between 1995/96 and 2012/13. One-time Champions League winner Gerrard, on the other hand, failed to win the league title at Liverpool, whereas Lampard won three alongside four FA Cups and two League Cups. Each man has a claim to be the best out of the trio. And it's unlikely there will ever be an agreement over the controversial debate.