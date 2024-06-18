Highlights Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack agreed to take pay cuts to remain with the Chargers this offseason.

The belief in Jim Harbaugh likely played a big role, as the coach has been successful at every stop of his career.

Durability has been an issue for Bosa as of late, but if healthy, he could be a big part of the Los Angeles defense in 2024.

With the hiring of Jim Harbaugh and his subsequent attempt to turn over most of the roster, the Los Angeles Chargers approached many veterans about taking pay cuts to remain with the team, or risk being moved out via trade or release.

While star veterans such as Keenan Allen and Mike Williams balked at those discount requests and ended up with new homes this offseason, the team's stud pass rushing duo of Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack each agreed to new terms for a chance to stay with the franchise.

When discussing the decision with the press, Bosa made it clear that it was the belief he would be sticking around for a chance to win with the new incoming staff and direction of the team that got him to take the pay cut:

You know, I want to win. I want to be on this team... I want another shot with the guys in this room, especially Khalil. Yeah, that's what it was and winning football games is more important to me right now than making some extra money.

After Harbaugh successfully coached the University of Michigan to their first national title since 1997, it's easy to buy into him generating similar success with the Chargers. Not to mention, the coach recorded a 44-19-1 record during his four years with the San Francisco 49ers, including a Super Bowl appearance in 2012.

Now, back in the league, we'll see how he fares leading an intriguing but unproven Chargers roster.

Bosa's Durability Will Be Key Piece of Chargers' Defensive Success

The defender has missed 20 games over the past two seasons

The Chargers edge rushing group is one of the most talented units in the league, but it's Bosa who offers the most star power at the position. However, the ninth-year veteran has struggled to remain on the field due to various injuries over the years. Last season, the outside linebacker suffered a foot injury in Week 11 that resulted in him being placed on the IR and missing the final eight games of the season.

GiveMeSport Key Stat: Joey Bosa was the only edge rusher in 2023 to produce more than five sacks while playing in 10 or fewer games. Bosa played in just nine while tallying 6.5.

Despite many underestimating the Chargers, Harbaugh and the rest of the incoming staff are expecting to compete and contend right away. A large part of that will come from relying on the team's best players to step up and make an impact. Durability and availability are the best abilities, and Bosa has struggled to offer them as of late.

Still, the fact the veteran was willing to take a pay cut to remain with the team is a great sign of his mentality and the belief within this roster that they can turn things around after last year's 5-12 stinker.

With other stars like Justin Herbert and Derwin James also back, there is potential for the ball club to greatly outperform the current 8.5 over/under win total line set by sportsbooks like BetMGM.

