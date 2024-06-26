Highlights Joey Porter Jr. believes he's the best NFL cornerback, placing himself in a vaunted group of the league's five best CBs.

Porter's confidence in his skills hasn't been accepted by everyone, as he overlooked Sauce Gardner's impressive stats and awards.

The Steelers' defense remains a stronghold, though the team needs the offense to catch up to make serious noise in the postseason.

Cornerback is one of the most difficult positions to play in the NFL, which is what makes the top players at the position all the more impressive.

Ask any fan who the top five cornerbacks in the league are, and you'll probably get some combination of Patrick Surtain II, Jaylon Johnson, Sauce Gardner, Jaire Alexander, Trent McDuffie, L'Jarius Sneed, Jalen Ramsey, and maybe a few other Pro Bowlers.

However, when asked to name his own personal top five, Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. inserted his own name into the discussion, as well as making a notable omission:

Porter's self-inclusion into that fabled club tracks, as he called himself the best cornerback in football just last month. Porter wasn't perfect last season, as he had just one interception and posted a middling 65.2 PFF grade. However, he only got better as the season wore on, finishing as a Defensive Rookie of the Year finalist and earning the trust of head coach Mike Tomlin as he fell into the role of CB1 in Pittsburgh.

And yet, the most notable thing to take away from Porter's list is that he failed to include Sauce Gardner of the New York Jets. Gardner actually won DROY in 2022 after leading the league in pass deflections with 20, and he's been named a First-Team All-Pro in both of his NFL seasons.

While Porter's confidence is admirable, it may be somewhat misplaced right now, as Gardner's résumé is indisputable. Nevertheless, Porter could prove himself prophetic if he is firing on all cylinders next season.

Porter, Steelers Defense Could Peak In 2024

Pittsburgh added loads of talent to their strongest unit this offseason

Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Over the last two seasons, the Steelers have had a top-ten scoring defense. They've generally fielded strong defenses over the last half-decade, which has been the identity of the team since Ben Roethlisberger retired.

Steelers' Defense (Per Game), Last 3 Years Year Total Yards Passing Rushing Points 2021 361.1 (24th) 215.1 (9th) 146.1 (32nd) 23.4 (20th) 2022 330.4 (13th) 222.3 (19th) 108.1 (9th) 20.4 (10th) 2023 342.1 (21st) 227.1 (17th) 115.1 (19th) 19.1 (6th)

Of course, the offense has struggled severely since then. In that same time span, the offense has never ranked higher than 26th in points per game.

The team made plenty of efforts to improve their attack this offseason - notably completely revamping their quarterback room - but the Steelers will still live and die with their defense.

On that front, the team has added linebacker Patrick Queen, safety DeShon Elliot, and cornerback Donte Jackson to an already-suffocating unit this offseason, and they'll also get back healthy versions of All-Pros Cameron Heyward and T.J. Watt to fortify the defensive line.

If the offense can ever match the defense's production, the Steelers will be in good shape. Beyond the established stars, Porter Jr. (23 years old), Queen (24), nose tackle Keeanu Benton (22), and outside linebacker Alex Highsmith (26) are all young, proven players who should be capable of leading the defense once Watt, Heyward, and Minkah Fitzpatrick reach the end of their respective careers.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Joey Porter Jr. took a bit of time to acclimate to the NFL game, as evidenced by his 12 penalties on the season (second-most among CBs), but he found his footing and finished as a Defensive Rookie of the Year finalist, posting the sixth-lowest completion percentage allowed in the entire league, at 47.6%.

There's a long way to go for Porter Jr. and company to prove that they belong in a city that's become synonymous with elite defenses, but the foundation is in place.

If the young cornerback can live up to his own hype, the Steelers should once again have one of the best defenses in the NFL in 2024.

Source: Jordan Schultz

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.