The Pittsburgh Steelers have undergone wholesale changes this offseason, from their quarterback room to their defense.

The team has added linebacker Patrick Queen, safety DeShon Elliot, and cornerback Donte Jackson to an already-suffocating unit this offseason, which, according to one source, has the best cornerback in the NFL.

Now, that "source" may or not be the very cornerback in question, but it's at least worth applauding the confidence of second-year defensive back Joey Porter Jr. After a strong finish to his rookie campaign, Porter called himself the best cornerback in football, citing his ability to lock down opposing teams' top wide receivers.

“There are a lot of good DBs in this league. Nobody was doing what I was doing going against WR1s the entire year and locking [them] down. I don’t care if I am mentioned in [those conversations] or not because they are going to hear my name eventually.”

Porter wasn't perfect last season, as he had just one interception and posted a middling 65.2 PFF grade. However, he only got better as the season wore on, finishing as a Defensive Rookie of the Year finalist and earning the trust of head coach Mike Tomlin as he fell into the role of CB1 in Pittsburgh.

Cornerback is arguably the most difficult position in the NFL, so Porter has some steep competition for the actual title of "best in the league". Nevertheless, his confidence and swagger are already at peak levels, which could bode well for the Steelers heading into 2024.

Porter Is Leading Next Wave Of Elite Steelers Defenders

Pittsburgh's All-Pro Talent is starting to age out of their primes

The Steelers have All-Pro talent at every level of their defense, but it won't be around forever. The best players in the unit are starting to age out of their respective primes:

Defensive End Cam Heyward, age-35 season in 2024

Edge T.J. Watt, 30

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, 28

There's not an infinite amount of time left to wait for the offense to catch up with the defense, which is a problem Pittsburgh is all too familiar with.

During the mid-2010s, the Steelers were an offensive force to be reckoned with, led by the aptly named "Killer B's": Ben Roethlishberger, Le'Veon Bell, and Antonio Brown. Despite routinely putting up 30+ points per game, the team never made it past the AFC Championship game because the defense was a sieve, especially after linebacker Ryan Shazier suffered a career-ending injury against the Cincinatti Bengals in 2017.

Alas, the issue persists to this day, only with the roles reversed. Over the last two seasons, the Steelers have had a top-ten scoring defense. In that same time span, the offense has never ranked higher than 26th in points per game.

Steelers' Defense (Per Game), Last 3 Years Year Total Yards Passing Rushing Points 2021 361.1 (24th) 215.1 (9th) 146.1 (32nd) 23.4 (20th) 2022 330.4 (13th) 222.3 (19th) 108.1 (9th) 20.4 (10th) 2023 342.1 (21st) 227.1 (17th) 115.1 (19th) 19.1 (6th)

In an attempt to rectify this, the Steelers have bucked their own trend by going outside the organization to hire Arthur Smith as the new offensive coordinator. The former Atlanta Falcons head coach has recently been known for his mishandling of the Falcons' young skill-position talent, though he is also the coordinator who resurrected Ryan Tannehill's career and coaxed an all-time great season out of Derrick Henry with the Tennessee Titans.

If the offense can match the defense's production, the Steelers will be in good shape. Beyond the established stars, Porter Jr. (23 years old), Queen (24), nose tackle Keeanu Benton (22), and outside linebacker Alex Highsmith (26) are all young, proven players who should be capable of leading the defense once Watt, Fitzpatrick and Heyward reach the end of their respective careers.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Joey Porter Jr. took a bit of time to acclimate to the NFL game, as evidenced by his 12 penalties on the season (second-most among CBs), but he found his footing and finished as a Defensive Rookie of the Year finalist, posting the sixth-lowest completion percentage allowed in the entire league, at 47.6%.

There's a long way to go for Porter Jr. and company to prove themselves worthy in a city that's become synonymous with elite defenses, but the foundation is in place. If the son of former Steeler's linebacker Joey Porter lives up to his own hype, then the team won't have any problem continuing that rich legacy.

