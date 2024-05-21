Highlights Liverpool scouts have recently been sent to watch PSV winger Johan Bakayoko.

Liverpool could be in the market for a long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah, who is out of contract next summer, and Dutch journalist Rik Elfrink has claimed that the Reds had scouts watching PSV Eindhoven forward Johan Bakayoko back in April.

Although Salah could remain at Liverpool ahead of the 2024/2025 season, the Merseyside club will need to plan for the future. With his contract expiring next summer, the Reds may be looking to extend his stay at Anfield, but at the age of 31, Liverpool will need to find a replacement at some point.

Liverpool Send Scouts to Watch Bakayoko

The young winger impressed against AZ Alkmaar

According to Dutch reporter Elfrink, Liverpool sent scouts to watch PSV winger Bakayoko back in April in a game where the youngster impressed...

"One of Liverpool's head scouts was spotted at PSV-AZ (5-1) in April, sources say, and Bakayoko played excellently there. We're all going to see it."

Johan Bakayoko - PSV 5-1 AZ Alkmaar Stats Output Game rank Goals 1 =2nd Assists 1 =2nd Touches in opposition box 8 =1st Chances created 3 =2nd Accurate crosses 2 =1st Fouled 4 1st Match rating 9.1 =1st Statistics via FotMob

Bakayoko, who has been described as 'incredible' by Romelu Lukaku, is a similar profile to Salah. The Belgian forward predominantly plays on the right-hand side of attack while also being left-footed, and at the age of 21, he could be a long-term replacement for the Egyptian international.

The young star recently enjoyed an impressive campaign with PSV and he could be ready to make the step up to the Premier League. With Salah likely sticking around ahead of next season, bringing in Bakayoko to develop and learn under his guidance could be a smart move. Whether he'd be willing to play a squad role at this stage of his career remains to be seen, but there's no doubt he'd receive plenty of game time with Liverpool competing in multiple competitions.

During the previous summer transfer window, Brentford were close to securing the signature of Bakayoko in the final days of the market, but a move failed to materialise. Considering the performances he's produced in the Eredivisie, it feels like a matter of time before he makes the step up.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Johan Bakayoko has scored 21 goals and assists combined in the league this season, with only four players managing more.

Bakayoko 'Ready' for a Big Move

He's been compared to Arjen Robben

Journalist Bence Bocsak recently spoke to Belgium U15 coach Arno Van den Abbeel about PSV winger Bakayoko, with the young forward climbing through the ranks of his national team. Van den Abbeel claimed that the 21-year-old is now 'ready' for a big move, while suggesting there is no limit to his potential.

Bakayoko has also been compared to former Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben by his ex-coach, and it's easy to see the similarities. Like Salah, Robben was an exciting right-sided winger who enjoyed cutting in onto his left foot, a trait Bakayoko is also well-known for.

