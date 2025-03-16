Johan Cruyff is one of those players that every football fan has heard of. And that's despite the fact that many of us have never even seen him on the pitch. The Dutchman was much more than just a player; he embodied - and continues to embody - an idea: that of ‘total football’ and playing the beautiful game in a truly beautiful way.

Related Explaining Total Football: A System Created by Johan Cruyff Total Football revolutionised football in the 1970s, with Ajax taking advantage and dominating the sport.

Introduced between the late 60s and early 70s under the guidance of Ajax coach Rinus Michels, the total football principle is based on an attacking style of play in which every player contributes to both attacking and defensive phases. And while Cruyff was not the inventor of this style, he was its custodian, or conductor, as one might say.

It was a role he played to guide the Amsterdam club to the roof of Europe on three consecutive occasions between 1971 and 1973. A maestro among the most technically gifted players in football history, he would appear to be better placed than anyone else to settle the famous and unending debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Johan Cruyff Pointed Out Big Difference Between Messi and Ronaldo

No doubt over which player he prefers