Johan Cruyff is one of the greatest football players of all time. He enjoyed success at both Ajax and Barcelona, winning three consecutive European Cups for the former and winning La Liga and Copa del Rey for the former. In 351 appearances for the Amsterdam club, he scored 254 goals and registered 202 assists. He later managed both clubs, becoming famous for his modern tactics that revolutionised how the game was played.

Cruyff, who won the Ballon d'Or on three occasions, played at some of the most prestigious grounds in world football during his career. In his autobiography, he wrote about one stadium in England that particularly impressed him, especially on a European night.

Cruyff Said That Anfield Gave Him 'Goosebumps'

He played at Liverpool's home ground twice

Cruyff said that he was extremely impressed by the atmosphere at Anfield when he played there for Ajax and Barcelona. The first time he played at Liverpool's home ground was the second leg of the European Cup second round in 1966.

Ajax won the first leg at home 5-1 but returned to a raucous Anfield for the return game. Cruyff admitted in his autobiography that the atmosphere made him fall in love with English football. He said:

“I stood on the pitch at Anfield with goosebumps. Not because I was scared of our opponents but because of the atmosphere. “The huge Kop stand where the most fanatical supporters were, and all their singing: Anfield was incredibly impressive. “I really enjoyed it for 90 minutes, and we played a magnificent game. Even though it was a 2-2 draw, we were in complete control. “From that evening English football had captured my heart. “I had never seen anything like this – the passion for the game, and how much the fans wanted their team to win, and it made me think that one day I would like to play in England. “Unfortunately that dream didn’t come to pass because in those days borders were still closed to foreign players. “Even today I still think that was a terrible shame.”

Cruyff returned to Anfield 10 years later - this time with Barcelona. After a 1-0 defeat at Camp Nou in the semi-finals, the Catalan giants travelled to Liverpool for the return leg. The match finished 1-1, with just over 55,102 fans in attendance to see the Reds qualify for the UEFA Cup final.

Cruyff Remembered at Melwood With Anfield Quote

Anfield has been a key part of Liverpool's European success

Liverpool's women's first team and academy sides train at the AXA Melwood Training Centre. A quote from Cruyff on the power of the 40,000-seater (as was Anfield's size at the time) is still hung on the walls of the facility. The quote reads:

"There’s not one club in the world so united with the fans. I sat there watching the Liverpool fans and they sent shivers down my spine. A mass of 40,000 became one force behind their team"

The famous Anfield atmosphere has been widely praised by legends of the game, particularly for the impact of the crowd on a European night. Liverpool didn't win a league title for 30 years between 1990 and 2020, but in the same period they won the Champions League twice, with Anfield playing a key role in both triumphs.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and Liverpool Echo - correct as of 07/03/25.