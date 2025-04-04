John Barnes has told Peter Crouch why one former England star would ‘never have played’ for Liverpool due to his character. One of Liverpool’s greatest ever players, Barnes starred for the Merseyside outfit between 1987-1997.

During his 10 years at Anfield, Barnes won two First Division titles, two FA Cups, the League Cup and three Charity (now Community) Shields. The former England international played alongside many of the club’s greats including Alan Hansen, Robbie Fowler and Kenny Dalglish.

Crouch, who became a cult hero at Liverpool after playing for the Reds between 2005-2008, said to Barnes during an interview on his podcast: “There is something special about the club. I didn’t have a glittering career at Liverpool, like you had, but I was there for three-and-a-half years and it touched me. My boys are now Liverpool fans and I feel associated to the football club. It’s like no other [club], right?”

Barnes: Glenn Hoddle Could Never Have Played For Liverpool

Doesn't believe former Tottenham star had the right character