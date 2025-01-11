John Barnes was one of the most skilful English players in football history. Wonderful with the ball at his feet, Barnes could glide past players with his dribbling skills. He scored a memorable solo goal for England against Brazil at the Maracana in 1984, where he beat six players before scoring.

Barnes was also hugely influential for Liverpool over the course of a decade. In his 10 years at Anfield between 1987 and 1997, he made more than 400 appearances, winning the English title twice. He also represented England at both the 1986 and 1990 World Cups, the latter in which the country reached the semi-finals.

So Barnes is well-placed in English football folklore to select his own all-time England eleven. There is no place for Wayne Rooney, nor Paul Gascoigne. Read on to see Barnes' selection and the reasoning behind his choices.

John Barnes Named His All-Time England XI Position Players Goalkeeper Gordon Banks Right-back Phil Neal Centre-back Bobby Moore Centre-back Tony Adams Left-back Kenny Sansom Left-midfield Bobby Charlton Central midfield Bryan Robson Central midfield Steven Gerrard Right-midfield David Beckham Striker Alan Shearer Striker Gary Lineker

Gordon Banks

Goalkeeper

Despite playing many England games alongside Peter Shilton, it is Gordon Banks who gets the nod to play in goal from Barnes. Banks is often cited as one of the greatest ever keepers the game has seen. His spectacular and iconic save from Pele in the 1970 World Cup makes him one of the most acrobatic goalkeepers in football history. When it comes to his choice, Barnes was straight to the point with it:

“Peter (Shilton) is unlucky not to get there, but I’ve got to go for Gordon Banks as goalkeeper. They say he’s the greatest England goalkeeper of all time, so who am I to argue?”

Phil Neal

Right-back

Phil Neal is one of Liverpool’s greatest-ever right-backs. He is also one of the most decorated English footballers in history, with his medal haul including eight league titles and four European Cup winners’ medals with Liverpool.

As a defender, he was also very reliable from the penalty spot. He scored a spot kick in Liverpool’s 1977 European Cup Final win. Barnes was a big fan of Neal’s quality:

“Although he played in the 70s, he played a very modern type of football at Liverpool. He would come and join the attacks, score goals from open play. He wasn’t particularly quick, but he hardly ever got beat because he was such an intelligent footballer.”

Bobby Moore

Centre-back

Bobby Moore was famously captain for England’s finest ever hour, the 1966 World Cup Final, which they won 4-2 after extra-time. The former West Ham defender is one of the biggest legends in British football history. Like so many in the game, Barnes was very complimentary:

“Bobby Moore will be captain at centre-back. He was just a leader, he was calm, collected, and he also brought the ball out. He was also a very modern defender. In the old days centre backs used to kick and fight and head the ball, whereas he was a cultured defender and a fantastic leader.”

Tony Adams

Centre-back

Given the longevity of his career and the silverware he won, Tony Adams is one of Arsenal’s greatest-ever players. Barnes came up against Adams on plenty of occasions for Liverpool. Most notably the last game of the the 1988/89 season, when Arsenal went to Anfield needing to win by two goals to win the title.

Michael Thomas's late goal made it to 2-0 to Arsenal, so Adams lifted the trophy in front of the travelling Gunners fans. Barnes had full respect for the Arsenal skipper’s ability to lead the defensive line:

“He’d be the one who would be heading everything, kicking everybody but he would also lead. It’s good to have lots of leaders in the team.”

Incredibly, Adams lifted the title for Arsenal in three separate decades, doing so in 1989, 1991, 1998 and 2002. Not only an Arsenal legend, but an English football legend too.

Kenny Sansom

Left-back

Kenny Sansom gets selected at left-back. This may come as a surprise to some, given Barnes also shared the England dressing room with Stuart Pearce over the years.

Pearce was a committed and relatable figure, but he was not as technically gifted as Sansom, who represented England at the 1982 and 86 World Cups. He is considered one of Arsenal’s greatest-ever left-backs. Barnes is a big fan of the former Gunner:

“He really was a modern player, played in the 80s, but way was ahead of his time in terms of overlapping. He was very comfortable on the ball, he was very quick defensively.”

David Beckham

Right midfield

Barnes was coming towards the end of his career when David Beckham was making his way in the game. Although Barnes was still very much part of the Liverpool team that lost to Beckham’s Manchester United in the 1996 FA Cup Final. Beckham won the double with United that year. It is Beckham’s crossing ability that led Barnes to select him.

"He was a hard-working player, he was a great player himself. And he could take a free-kick."

Beckham had a great ability to assist strikers, without ever feeling the need to beat an opponent before putting a cross in. He is considered one of the best crossers of a ball of the 21st century.

Steven Gerrard

Centre midfield

As a former Liverpool legend himself, naturally Barnes is a big fan of former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard. As a box-to-box midfielder, Gerrard regularly inspired Liverpool and England to great moments. As an individual, he is one of Liverpool’s greatest-ever players in history. He was captain when the club won the Champions League in 2005.

"I would have Steven Gerrard because he could also attack and score goals, cross the ball, defend, he could do everything."

Gerrard went on to represent England at three World Cups in 2006, 2010 and 2014. In the last of those, he was named captain by Roy Hodgson.

Bryan Robson

Centre midfield

Bryan Robson was known as Captain Marvel during his time as England and Manchester United skipper. He can call upon himself as one of the greatest English players in Manchester United’s history.

"A great captain. He could play defensive midfield, attacking midfield. He was a fantastic leader and player."

Much like Gerrard, he was a box-to-box player, who popped up with many an inspirational goal. He was United’s stand-out player in the 1980s, captaining the side to two FA Cup wins. He was also there as a veteran when the club won the title for the first time in 26 years.

Bobby Charlton

Left midfield

In his younger days, Bobby Charlton did play on the left-hand side, as Barnes recalled:

"He was a left winger, we remember Bobby as a midfielder, but in his younger days that was where he would score goals and get forward, put crosses in."

Charlton was a huge talent. He is also one of the best goalscoring midfielders ever. Blessed with a hammer of strike, Charlton scored a memorable brace of goals against Portugal in the 1966 World Cup Finals. He was also a key part of the Manchester United side that won the 1968 European Cup Final at Wembley. He is also considered one of the best-ever English players.

Alan Shearer

Striker

Alan Shearer was a formidable striker who could score any manner of different goal. At present, he remains the highest-ever scorer in Premier League history. His 260 goals, put him ahead of Harry Kane’s 213 goals and Wayne Rooney’s 208 goals.

Shearer was the inspiration behind Blackburn Rovers winning the Premier League in 1995. He was a key figure for England in Euro ’96, when the country narrowly missed out on a place in the final, losing on a sudden death penalty shoot-out to Germany.

Four years later, Shearer scored the winner against Germany at Euro 2000. Reliable on penalties and strong as an ox, Shearer is a solid pick.

Gary Lineker

Striker

John Barnes put in the cross for Gary Lineker to score in England’s infamous World Cup quarter-final defeat to Argentina in 1986. By winning the Golden Boot in that tournament, Lineker became a household name, earning a move to Barcelona. In Spain, he famously scored a hat-trick against La Liga rivals Real Madrid.

He went on to have a memorable tournament for England at the 1990 World Cup. Lethal in the penalty area, Lineker knew where the goal was and made intelligent runs to create what appeared to be easy goals. The striker scored 48 goals in 80 appearances. So, while he has less goals for his country than Bobby Charlton, Wayne Rooney and Harry Kane, he has a better strike rate than all of them. It makes him one of the greatest English attackers in history.