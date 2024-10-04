Former Liverpool star John Barnes says football law "has to change" in response to Arsenal's tactics in their 2-2 draw with Manchester City at the Etihad last month.

The Gunners have come under scrutiny again after the thrilling encounter with the Premier League champions, where Gabriel Martinelli obstructed Man City shot-stopper Ederson before Gabriel netted a powerful header in the stalemate in September.

The episode saw no VAR intervention, as it was seen as “normal football contact”, with the attacking player standing his ground and making no clear move into the path of the goalkeeper.

Mikel Arteta’s side has previously employed similar tactics to gain an advantage from set-pieces, with defender Ben White often taking the role of a blocker last season. Now, Barnes has called for a change of laws to "protect" the goalkeepers in set-piece situations.

“I don’t want to upset Arsenal fans”

Barnes, speaking on the Seaman Says podcast with Betway, suggested that referees should take a closer look at the increasingly effective blocking tactics to better protect the shot-stoppers:

“I don’t want to necessarily upset Arsenal fans, but I think that the referees are going to have to look at this situation. The foul’s on the goalkeeper. It’s not so much the contact, it’s the blocking. “Now, of course, goalkeepers always complain about this, that we should be held to a different standard to footballers. Why Arsenal are so clever at doing it is because if you stand in there against the goalkeeper, blocking him, the referee can see it. “So by the time the ball comes it’s obvious. But when you come in late and the timing is so good that by the time the ball is arriving, you’re there blocking him, the referee doesn’t see you because he’s looking at the ball. “From a perspective, what you can do now is just put four players around the goalkeeper. You’re not touching him, but you’re blocking him coming out. You can do that to a centre-half because you don’t have to get out of the way, but I think for goalkeepers there should be [protection].”

After six rounds of Premier League games, Arsenal are joint-first in set-piece goals this season so far - alongside Aston Villa, Leicester City, and Everton - with three and the bookies will likely have them as favourites to remain top of that chart come the end of the season.

The Gunners returned to winning ways after the 2-2 stalemate at the Etihad, escaping late drama against Leicester last weekend and securing a 4-2 victory thanks to two stoppage-time goals, including one from a corner.

Referees ‘Aware’ of Ben White

‘The law has to change’

Barnes also pinpointed Ben White’s impact in Arsenal's set-pieces last season, suggesting Premier League referees are now aware of the English defender and his usage as a blocker:

“I think that now goalkeepers or referees are aware of Ben White. I think Ben White was probably being a little bit too obvious in terms of standing on him, whereas now they don’t. “They just come running in there, and if the timing is right, the goalkeeper is coming out as you’re coming in, and he can’t get past you. “That’s why I’m thinking maybe the law has to change, because there’s no rule to say I’ve got to move out of the way for the goalkeeper or the centre back.”

Last season Arsenal were just as successful in set-pieces as at the start of this term, netting 20 goals and topping the Premier League table in the category, with Everton in second with 19.

Set-Piece Goals (2023/24 Premier League) 1. Arsenal 20 2. Everton 19 3. Manchester City 16 4-6. Liverpool 15 4-6. Newcastle United 15 4-6. Luton Town 15

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 04-10-24.