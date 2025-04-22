John Cena may be known to fans as The Doctor of Thuganomics, but the WWE Superstar has admitted to seeking out a different type of medical assistance recently. Appearing on ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show, Cena was surprisingly open about undergoing a hair transplant.

The appearance on the show followed on from a dramatic WrestleMania 41 weekend, where Cena defeated Cody Rhodes for the WWE Universal Championship. The title win was Cena's historic 17th world championship, meaning that he now stands alone as the wrestler with the most world championship reigns. He previously joint held the record with Ric Flair on 16. Cena's last title win came at the 2017 Royal Rumble, where he beat AJ Styles to equal Flair.

Cena is currently embarking on his WWE retirement tour, with his final match scheduled for October. Despite winning the Elimination Chamber, committing to a shocking heel turn, and winning the world title at WrestleMania, it has been Cena's physical appearance that has caught the eye of the WWE Universe.