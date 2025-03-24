This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Summary John Cena faced intense backlash from Glasgow fans, receiving loud boos and jeers at the event.

The WWE Universe was shocked by Cena's concept of a farewell tour after announcing retirement.

Cena's focus is on exiting the ring with a bang, setting up his retirement after 16 WWE Championship wins.

WWE Raw kicked off in Glasgow, Scotland with the man who sold his soul to the 'Final Boss' The Rock at the Elimination Chamber in Toronto. While it was a concept that was unheard of from certain sections of the WWE Universe, Cena made the switch in what is his self-titled Farewell Tour. The 16-time WWE Champion announced last year that he would be retiring from in-ring competition, and is focusing on going out with a bang.

As was the case in Brussels, Cena came off to a chorus of loud boos and jeers from the Glaswegian fans in attendance at a deafening volume.