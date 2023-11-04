Highlights John Cena returns to SmackDown and will face Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel, causing excitement in the wrestling community.

Tonight at Crown Jewel, WWE icon John Cena will feature in a matchup against Solo Sikoa, sending shockwaves through the worldwide wrestling community in the last month after returning to SmackDown on the 1st of September.

Making his professional wrestling debut in 2000 under the name “The Prototype," Cena quickly became a relatively prominent figure in the wrestling community, winning the Ultimate Pro Wrestling heavyweight championship in the same year he debuted in.

However, it was not until 2002 that Cena became a superstar, as when moving to SmackDown, the trash-talking rapper style that he personified over the microphone garnered a large amount of the WWE community to develop an opinion on the Massachusetts-born personality, whether for good or for bad.

Name John Cena Date of Birth April 23, 1977 (age 46) Height 6ft 1" Weight 251lbs Trained By Tom Howard, Christopher Daniels, Mike Bell & Fit Finlay Debut November 5, 1999 Titles Won 13x WWE Championship, 3x World Heavyweight Championship, 5x United States Championship, 2x WWE Tag Team Championship, 2x World Tag Team Championship, 2012 Money in the Bank match winner & 20018 and 2013 Royal Rumble match winner

One thing that is not in question, though, is the character work and promotional skills that Cena had during his time in the WWE, headlining multiple major WWE pay-per-view events, including the biggest event in wrestling, WrestleMania, five times.

Cena also holds the joint record of being a 16-time world champion. He is also a five-time WWE United States Champion, a two-time WWE Tag Team Champion, a two-time World Tag Team Champion, a two-time Royal Rumble winner, and a one-time Money in the Bank winner.

John Cena cooks Solo Sikoa on the mic

Last night, though, it was not Cena's impressive wrestling skills that got the crowd rumbling, but when coming face-to-face with his upcoming opponent this weekend Solo Sikoa, it was the war of words where Cena hilariously spiked the atmosphere inside the arena, demolishing Sikoa verbally inside the space of 90 seconds. He managed to do this even with 'half a voice' as the veteran was clearly struggling with his vocals.

Cena explained to Sikoa: “Do you realise who you’re in the ring with? We’ve been waiting for you to talk for over a year, and that’s all you bring to the table? Oh man, I can do this with half a voice, and it’s only going to take 90 seconds to cook ya.

"I’m going to say goodbye, but I’m not going to say goodbye to them; I’m going to say goodbye for them. We all know the only reason you got a job here is because of your cousin. And we all see you, homie, walking around thinking you’re some big badass enforcer when you’re nothing but a bargain basement Taz ripoff.

Video: John Cena's promo on Solo Sikoa on SmackDown

"So do me a solid, Solo, and tape your thumb up extra tight because the only place it’s getting stuck tomorrow is straight up your a**. Yeah, that’s about 90 seconds.”

Even with half a voice, giving Cena the mic is always a dangerous proposition for his opponents, and it once again proved so for Sikoa as "The Champ" turned up the thermostat and set the stage for an intense and exhilarating matchup that will take place this weekend on SmackDown at Crown Jewel.