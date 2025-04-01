Summary John Cena is on the brink of history, facing Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 for the WWE title as a heel.

A potential future opponent sees himself as Cena's final monster to overcome.

This man compares himself to past Cena opponents like Umaga, positioning himself as a formidable challenge.

John Cena is standing on the edge of glory ahead of WrestleMania 41 as he has the chance to become the first wrestler in WWE history to win 17 world titles. He comes up against the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, and for the first time since 2003, he'll be in a world title match as the heel.

The 47-year-old is embarking on a Farewell Tour that will see him face many of the company's new generation. He's scrapped with the likes of CM Punk, 46, Randy Orton, 44, and The Miz, 44, several times during his career, but his final year competing gives younger talent the chance to square off with 'the Greatest of All-time'.

Many upstarts called Cena out when hearing of his retirement plans, eager to face the two-time Royal Rumble winner before he rides off into the sunset. But one WWE RAW star who is just getting started in his career, fired a warning that he's the biggest test left for the Cenation Leader.

Bronson Reed: I'm John Cena's Final Monster To Overcome

The Australian heavyweight called out four of WWE's top stars