Summary John Cena will take on Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Cena's dad revealed in an interview in the past that he would rather see his son face Gunther over Rhodes.

Cena Sr. believes a Cena vs. Gunther match would be "one heck of a competition."

John Cena's shocking heel turn at Elimination Chamber sent major shockwaves across the WWE Universe. His attack on Cody Rhodes and his decision to align with The Rock have been the talk of the town in WWE over the last couple of weeks. But what gets lost in the shuffle is that Cena will get the chance at making history at WrestleMania 41.

Winning a historic 17th championship has become Cena's goal since embarking on his retirement tour in 2025. He earned his ticket to a world title match at WrestleMania by winning the Elimination Chamber match.

With Men's Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso choosing to challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at the Grandest Stage of Them All, that meant Cena's only path to immortality would have to go through The American Nightmare. But if John Cena's dad had any say about it, he would have rather seen his son face a different opponent at WrestleMania.

John Cena's Dad Would Rather See His Son Face Gunther

"He’s the best of the best.”

John Cena Sr. has always voiced his support for his son throughout his wrestling career. In fact, he even appeared in some storylines in the past. Despite no longer being in the limelight, Cena Sr. is still invested in the product, and more so now given his son is on his retirement run in the WWE.

The 80-year-old spoke with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda and discussed Cena's farewell tour. Apter presented Cena Sr. the scenario had his son won the Royal Rumble and had the chance to pick the champion of his choosing at WrestleMania—Gunther or Rhodes.

Gunther. Nothing against Cody Rhodes... I just think Gunther right now is at the peak of his career. He’s the best of the best. I would think that Gunter vs. Cena would be the match. I think that’s the person you should face, the best of the best."

This interview premiered on January 9, 2025, after the RAW on Netflix premiere.

Earlier in the interview, Cena Sr. was asked about the possibility of a match between John Cena and Gunther. He particularly noted their contrasting wrestling styles would complement each other, making for an exciting and competitive showdown. Cena and Gunther could still happen at some point as that has been a match that WWE fans have been clamoring for quite some time now.

Cena Will Challenge Rhodes at WrestleMania

The 16-time world champ will get a chance at immortality

Apter and Cena Sr. also coincidentally touched on the path Cena is on now: his date with the Undisputed WWE Champion at WrestleMania. Asked about potentially seeing Rhodes and Cena down the line, Cena Sr. actually did not see it happening. He believed The American Nightmare would face The Rock, who ironically became the man his son sold his soul to. Nonetheless, he still believed it would be a great match, but he thought the two shared the same style of wrestling.

With Cena turning to the dark side, the dynamics of a hypothetical Rhodes vs. Cena match in January looks way different to what WWE fans should witness at WrestleMania. The 16-time world champion will make his first appearance since his brutal attack on the Undisputed WWE Champion when he takes center stage on RAW in Brussels this Monday.