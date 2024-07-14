Highlights John Cena has revealed why he wrestles in jorts.

He wears jorts for durability and comfort in the ring.

Cena's legacy as one of the best-ever WWE superstars is unmatched.

John Cena has dominated the headlines ever since he announced his retirement plans at WWE Money in the Bank 2024. During the event, the iconic superstar made his entrance in front of the Toronto audience and laid out his plans to finish his illustrious career. To the surprise of many, it was stated that the end of Cena’s career won’t fall at a WrestleMania. Instead, the Show of Shows next April will be just one stop on his retirement tour which will see him make many dates with WWE across the entirety of 2025, as he looks to give back as much as possible before the curtain falls on his incredible career.

This commitment means, although we are edging closer to the end of his time in the ring, we will be treated to much more of John Cena before he retires, giving us chance to see him step between the ropes consistently over the next 12 months. However, it also gives the media a chance to ask John questions that they perhaps have never asked him before, including questioning the legend about his famous attire.

Throughout his career, Cena became synonymous with brightly coloured shirts, baseball caps and, most of all, his jean shorts. As he got older, some mocked the now 47-year-old for not changing his appearance, but, in many people’s eyes, he simply wouldn’t be the same without the famous attire, and we now know why he opted to stick with the jorts for almost two decades.

Cena Wore Jorts Because They Are Durable

He didn't want to wear a belt buckle

Speaking with the Wall Street Journal, Cena explained that the denim shorts are durable without much threat of damage during a match. Also, he touched on how he favours a drawstring to a belt due to a buckle’s potential to dig into the skin of its wearer or catch on opponents.

“The reason I wear jorts is because I’ve tried everything. Denim is really durable, it doesn’t rip a lot as long as you can find a good fit. I don’t need any families attending a WWE event looking at my ugly butt. All you need to do is find something that fits around the butt and the thigh because I always wear a drawstring belt. "A belt buckle, you can really get messed up on. I’ve learned this through failure. It can stab you, it can scratch you, it can scrape you, and it can also cause damage to opponents and referees. This is not a good piece of equipment.”

After Cena’s stunning announcement of his impending retirement, fans are still waiting for more details on when exactly we can next expect to see John don the famous attire and compete. Still, it’s understood that he wants to make 40-50 more dates with WWE before he hangs up his boots, and, while they may not all be in-ring or televised, it seems as if we’ve got plenty more of the 16-time world champion left before he leaves wrestling for good.

Cena Will Retire as One of the Best Ever

His legacy is unmatched

When Cena does leave a wrestling ring for the final time, he'll do so comfortable in the knowledge that he is one of the best WWE superstars of all-time. To some, including Booker T, he's the greatest to ever do it. For over two decades, he represented the company with pride and has been responsible for some of its greatest moments.

There are few out there quite like Cena, and the wrestling industry will certainly be a lesser place when he finally wraps things up. As always, as more comes out about John Cena ahead of his impending retirement, GIVEMESPORT will keep you informed.