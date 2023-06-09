John Cena has spoken candidly about one of his fellow WWE Superstars.

WWE Hall of Famer Edge had an epic on-screen rivalry with Cena throughout the mid-to-late 2000s, before he was forced to retire in 2011 after suffering several neck injuries during his career.

He made a sensational return at the 2020 Royal Rumble, and went on to win the same event a year later in 2021.

He has won 31 championships during his illustrious career, and has earned the respect of many of his co-workers. This includes John Cena, who the Rated R Superstar feuded with in 2006 and 2009.

What has John Cena said about Edge?

Away from the ring, the pair are reported to be great friends, and Cena has recently spoken of how much respect he has for Edge, real name Adam Copeland.

Cena said: "I really hope everyone watching knows just how gifted, and caring, and amazing Adam is. He's just a... he's a good human being, he's a great human being, he loves sports entertainment. He's given so much to you guys, and I also think he's aware of what you've given him"

Cena has previously spoken about Edge's retirement in 2011, and even then had nothing but kind words for his rival.

He said at the time: "I am very proud of Edge for all that he has accomplished. He is certain to be in the Hall of Fame. I'm proud to have had so many great moments with him. He is a true wrestling purist, and one of the smartest people I've had the pleasure of wrestling with. For your last match to be a championship win at WrestleMania (against Alberto Del Rio at WM 27), is a damn good finish to a helluva career."

Adam turns 50 this year, and he has never been one to shy away from talking about his retirement plans.

Is Edge thinking about retiring from WWE?

Some reports have suggested that the star may be thinking about calling it a day on his career this summer when WWE next heads to his hometown of Toronto, however, others are linking him with a brief run in AEW, where he would be able to reunite his iconic tag team with Christian Cage.

Adam revealed earlier this year: “I don’t want to stick around to the point where it’s like, ‘Oh, there he is.'

“Now when I come out, I feel the explosion, and I feel like all of that to throw at them and that’s still there. I don’t know if that for me would ever go away. But I feel like in this last run like the Rocky Balboa movie which I watched two nights before my comeback, and I was in tears. Because Stallone’s monologues in it were all things that were going through my mind. I realised I have got to get out of this basement, because I didn’t have the chance to end it the way I wanted to. This time I’m going to get to do that.

"And now I have two little girls that I get to spend the rest of my life taking care of. So, I've got a little wish list of things that are still to do, but it's not long, and neither is the time. I think at most, I might have another year in to do it at this level, and still be able to do it at an elite level where I can still hang when I have got to get in with Austin Theory, who's 25, and he wasn't born when I had my first match in WWE.

"I want to be sitting on my mountain, and watching you guys do your thing, and just going, 'Man, good for them.'"