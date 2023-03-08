John Cena is one of the greatest, if not the greatest, WWE Superstar of all time, but what are some of the best WrestleMania matches of his illustrious career?

Cena has competed at the Grandest Stage of Them All over three different decades against some of the biggest names in the history of WWE, including Shawn Michaels, Triple H, and The Rock.

Whilst the man that Michael Cole refers to as the GOAT has had some poor showings at the Showcase of the Immortals, he has also had some outright bangers, and we’ll be looking at the best of these in this article and giving our opinion on what are his best matches ever at the annual event.

Here are our picks for the greatest matches in John Cena’s career at WrestleMania whilst also looking at his record overall.

What is John Cena’s WrestleMania record?

As of writing (Saturday, March 11th, 2023), Cena has competed in FIFTEEN WrestleMania bouts, and his record is as follows:

Wrestlemania 20 b. Big Show (1-0)

Wrestlemania 21 b. JBL (2-0)

Wrestlemania 22 b. Triple H (3-0)

Wrestlemania 23 b. Shawn Michaels (4-0)

Wrestlemania 24 lost to Randy Orton in a Triple Threat match (4-1)

Wrestlemania 25 b. Edge and Big Show in Triple Threat match (5-1)

Wrestlemania 26 b. Batista (6-1)

Wrestlemania 27 lost to The Miz (6-2)

Wrestlemania 28 lost to The Rock (6-3)

Wrestlemania 29 defeated The Rock (7-4)

Wrestlemania 30 defeated Bray Wyatt (8-4)

Wrestlemania 31 defeated Rusev (9-4)

Wrestlemania 33 defeated The Miz and Maryse with Nicki Bella (10-4)

Wrestlemania 34 lost to The Undertaker (10-5)

Wrestlemania 36 lost to The Fiend (10-6)

Therefore as of writing, John Cena’s WrestleMania record is 10-6.

Which WrestleMania cards did John Cena main event?

Cena has been in the main event of a number of WrestleMania shows, and whilst it isn’t likely that he will headline the mega event ever again, it’s worth noting that this list is correct as of writing (Saturday, March 11th, 2023):

WrestleMania 22 vs Triple H

WrestleMania 23 vs Shawn Michaels

WrestleMania 27 vs The Miz

WrestleMania 28 vs The Rock

WrestleMania 29 vs The Rock

Therefore, as of writing, John Cena has been in the main event of five WrestleMania cards.

What are the greatest WrestleMania matches of John Cena’s career?

John Cena returned to Raw on Monday night

Ok, so now we have the context of what ‘Mania matches Cena has had and which cards he main-evented, we can take a look at what are the best matches of his ‘Mania career:

5. John Cena vs Bray Wyatt - WrestleMania 30

Starting our list is the first showing for the ‘Eater of Worlds’ Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania itself, and whilst the finish to the match was controversial, the 19 minutes preceding it were pretty good.

Cena would refine his ‘big match John’ style of bout as his career went into the later 2010s, and this is a good example of what the former WWE Champion was capable of against an up-and-coming Superstar like Wyatt.

Still, this would probably be rated even higher if Wyatt actually won the match (as he probably should have done).

4. John Cena vs Batista - WrestleMania 26

Despite this being a match between two of the biggest stars of the Ruthless Aggression and PG Eras, it ironically does go under the radar quite a bit due to Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker headlining WrestleMania 26.

Cena was extremely experienced at this point, having already been in six major ‘Mania matches ahead of his bout against The Animal.

Even though this list is about Cena, Batista was the absolute showstealer here, with his heel persona being absolutely fantastic in the run-up to this match and even beyond.

A big-time feel to this match and two genuine megastars in WWE meant that we were treated to a fun and epic encounter.

3. John Cena vs The Rock - WrestleMania 28

In terms of starpower, this was arguably the biggest match in WWE since The Rock took on Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania 18.

Fans had to wait a year for the bout to take place after The Great One challenged Cena at the Raw after WrestleMania 27, where Cena lost to The Miz due to being attacked by Dwayne Johnson.

The match was exactly what it needed to be, with the two faces of their respective generations colliding in a dream match that was billed as ‘Once in a Lifetime,’ even though that didn’t end up being the case.

Cena would lose the match, but ultimately the outcome did not matter as this was all about the spectacle of getting The Rock and Cena in a dream match.

2. John Cena vs Triple H - WrestleMania 22

‘Mania 22 would see the then WWE Champion John Cena defend his title against ‘The Game’ Triple H in the main event.

This match is probably most famous for being one of the first instances that Cena was heavily booed by the crowd, with his polarising character becoming a major part of his presentation over the course of his WWE career.

Cena would ultimately win the first ‘Mania main event match of his career, making the WWE legend HHH tap out in the STF.

1. John Cena vs Shawn Michaels - WrestleMania 23

There is a reason that many refer to Shawn Michaels as the greatest in WWE history, and this match is one of them.

The match was historic for a number of reasons, with one being the fact that this was the first time that reigning WWE World Tag Team Champions went head-to-head in the main event of WrestleMania.

Much like his DX partner, Michaels tapped out in the STF to lose the bout, but the match preceding is EASILY the best of Cena’s ‘Mania run up to this point (Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39 could put that to the test though!).

As we’ll get in detail with soon, Cena’s best matches across his entire WWE career actually took place on shows outside of WrestleMania, including the incredible 55-minute thriller that Cena and Michaels had on Raw in London on April 23rd, 2007, just weeks after his ‘Mania main event.

What are the greatest matches of John Cena’s career?

Despite Cena being the face of the company for an extremely long stretch, his best matches arguably took place on cards outside of ‘Mania itself.

The only WrestleMania match that could probably make it to a list of the Top 10 would probably be his contest against Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 23.

Still for context on the 'GOAT,' here are our picks for the greatest matches in John Cena’s career:

10. John Cena, Dolph Ziggler, Erick Rowan, Ryback, and The Big Show vs Kane, Luke Harper, Mark Henry, Rusev and Seth Rollins - Survivor Series 2014

9. John Cena vs Kevin Owens - Elimination Chamber 2015

8. John Cena vs Brock Lesnar vs Seth Rollins - Royal Rumble 2015

7. John Cena vs Seth Rollins - SummerSlam 2015

6. John Cena vs Daniel Bryan - SummerSlam 2013

5. John Cena vs CM Punk - WWE Raw 2013

4. John Cena vs AJ Styles - SummerSlam 2016

3. John Cena vs Shawn Michaels - WWE Raw 2007

2. John Cena vs AJ Styles - Royal Rumble 2017

1. John Cena vs CM Punk - Money in the Bank 2011