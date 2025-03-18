WWE legend John Cena finally delivered his first promo as a heel on WWE Raw in Belgium last night, the 17th of March, leading to plenty of analysis from fans and other onlookers. Although widely acclaimed, the promo did leave one glaring question unanswered, according to a veteran of the company.
Cena used the promo to blast the abusive fans who have thrown hate and mockery his way over the years. This may have outlined why Cena would turn heel, but the segment still left one very important question unanswered. The big questions that the promo had to resolve were, why did Cena turn heel? And why did he join The Rock? The promo undoubtedly answered the first of these questions, but the second was left open.
John Cena Explains Why he Turned Heel on WWE Raw
John Cena has spoken for the first time since he turned heel during WWE Elimination Chamber.
Tommy Dreamer Wanted One Big Question Answered
The veteran says it was a key question that wasn't answered
Tommy Dreamer, a long-time veteran of WWE, pondered why this question wasn’t answered, saying on the Busted Open podcast: “My last question, and I want to hear from the nation, is The Rock’s involvement. Why did he hook up with The Rock? That would be my key.
"I don’t care. I also don’t care about The Rock right now. I only care about John Cena and his turn. But he, because he answered all the questions I had, but why go through The Rock? I get it. Why he did it, but I was happy with just that response. Because if you remember, Rock wanted Cody’s soul. Did John Cena address selling out? Not really, but he didn’t need to. He basically addressed why I have all this hatred in my heart for the fans, the WWE Universe. And now you’re all going to pay."