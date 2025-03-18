WWE legend John Cena finally delivered his first promo as a heel on WWE Raw in Belgium last night, the 17th of March, leading to plenty of analysis from fans and other onlookers. Although widely acclaimed, the promo did leave one glaring question unanswered, according to a veteran of the company.

Cena used the promo to blast the abusive fans who have thrown hate and mockery his way over the years. This may have outlined why Cena would turn heel, but the segment still left one very important question unanswered. The big questions that the promo had to resolve were, why did Cena turn heel? And why did he join The Rock? The promo undoubtedly answered the first of these questions, but the second was left open.

Related John Cena Explains Why he Turned Heel on WWE Raw John Cena has spoken for the first time since he turned heel during WWE Elimination Chamber.

Tommy Dreamer Wanted One Big Question Answered

The veteran says it was a key question that wasn't answered

Tommy Dreamer, a long-time veteran of WWE, pondered why this question wasn’t answered, saying on the Busted Open podcast: “My last question, and I want to hear from the nation, is The Rock’s involvement. Why did he hook up with The Rock? That would be my key.