John Cena turned heel for the first time in 22 years at the end of the WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 Premium Live Event at the Rogers Arena in Toronto, Canada, leaving fans in attendance in utter disbelief.

Cena, a 16-time world champion, had beaten CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Logan Paul, Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre to win the men's Elimination Chamber match in the evening's main event to set up an exciting contest against the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. Following his victory, Rhodes came out to the ring to congratulate Cena and the pair exchanged mutual respect.

John Cena Betrays Cody Rhodes and Unites With The Rock

Cena will face 'The American Nightmare' at WrestleMania 41