This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

John Cena had one goal in the final Royal Rumble match of his career: win and earn an opportunity to win a record 17th WWE world championship at WrestleMania 41. The task wasn't easy as the 16-time world champion needed to outlast 29 other men to get that chance. But when it came down the wire, Cena had a real shot at fulfilling his destiny as he and 'Main Event' Jey Uso were the final two men standing in the 30-man battle. Unfortunately, the 47-year-old came up just short as 'The Yeetman' managed to send 'Mr. Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect' over the top rope to win the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match.

That setback, however, did not signal the end of the future WWE Hall of Famer's bid to win title No. 17. After the dust settled on what was a historic evening, Cena announced that he would be competing in the 2025 Elimination Chamber Match to get another crack at history at the Grandest Stage of Them All.