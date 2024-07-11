Highlights John Cena has named the most underrated Superstar in the history of WWE.

Cena, who is retiring in 2025, has named The Miz as the most underrated talent in the company's history.

The Miz has gone from being universally hated, to univesally respected, once being banned from the men's locking room.

The career of WWE Superstar John Cena, the man the company announcers refer to as 'The GOAT', is entering its final phase. Cena, who made his WWE debut in 2002, has had many classic rivalries over the years with the likes of Triple H, Edge, Kurt Angle, Batista, and Randy Orton. However, in a recent interview, the Leader of the Cenation revealed who he thinks is the most underrated Superstar in the history of the WWE, and he named none other than The Miz.

The Miz is the subject of a new A&E Biography WWE Legends episode, and Cena heaped praise on the man who he had a rivalry with over the WWE Championship, including at WrestleMania 27.

Cena said of The Miz: "He is the most, not one of the most, the most, underrated WWE Superstar in the history of the business."

The WWE Career of The Miz

From initially being the most hated guy in the entire locker room when he made his full-time debut in WWE in 2006 following a stint on the reality TV scene, over the years, the Cleveland, Ohio native earned the trust and respect of his peers.

Nic Nemeth, who competed in WWE as Dolph Ziggler, also had many matches against 'The Awesome One', real name Mike Mizanin, and he too was heavily complimentary of the veteran.

"Working with The Miz is easily the worst thing anyone could ever do at any point, but at least I don't have to live with him. That's on Maryse (real-life wife of the Miz)" Nemeth joked at a fan Q&A. "No, Miz is awesome. He goes above and beyond, we've mentioned that. He always went above and beyond to make something special or better, so we would always try and outdo each other because, for a little while, we were competing for a certain spot. Eventually, he got it handed to him, which is fine. But he is just someone who works so hard and he's a friend of yours, so you can punch him just a little bit harder, it makes it that much sweeter, I think."

The Miz Being Banned From Men's Locker Room

The praise The Miz has earned to this day is a far cry from 2006, when he was actually banned from the WWE men's locker room over an incident involving some spilled chicken. An unwritten rule in the WWE locker room, like a code of honour, is that the man who imposed the ban must also be the one to end it. The man who enforced the ban on The Miz, which meant he had to change in the hallways of arenas backstage, just so happened to be Chris Benoit.

The Canadian had passed away before he ended the locker room banishment, so, for six months after the tragedy, Miz continued to change in the hallways, and the legend goes that it was actually The Undertaker, the undisputed locker room leader, who extended the invitation to Miz to return to the locker room.

According to his account, at one point, The Undertaker approached Miz and inquired: “Hey kid, why do you keep changing by the garbage? What are you doing out there?” Miz explained his side of the story, and The Undertaker extended an invitation, allowing him to rejoin the locker room.

The Miz, from then on, sought out to earn the respect of both fans, who were critical of his reality background, and his peers. And in this time, he become a Grand Slam champion, holding almost every championship available to him. The only thing missing from his impressive resume is a Royal Rumble victory and a King of the Ring crown.

The Miz took to X to post the A&E Biography announcement. "Day 1: underrated, underappreciated, and up against an immense amount of pressure and an overwhelmingly loud population of peers and public thinking I can't do it and don't belong. 6,521 days later we are less than one week until A&E Biography WWE Legends: The Miz."