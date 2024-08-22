John Cena is arguably one of the greatest of all time, however, the 16-time champion doesn't think of himself that way and has opened up on why Roman Reigns deserves that title.

Ever since his main-roster debut back in 2012, Reigns has taken to the promotion like a duck to water and has been pushed as one of the top stars. With several world title runs, and other major championship victories, he's established himself as the head of the table.

Due to the financial success the WWE has had following Reigns' meteoric rise to the top, Cena believes that's a major factor as to why 'The Tribal Chief' can be considered the GOAT.

The Former World Champion Full of Praise for Reigns

The leader of Cenation insists Reigns played a key role in WWE's rise

In a recent appearance on Club Shay Shay, Cena told Shannon Sharpe why he believes Reigns to be the ‘GOAT’ of the pro-wrestling industry. The leader of Cenation insists 'The Tribal Chief' played a vital role in raising stock prices WWE/TKO and successfully fought his critics in his journey to the top.

"It’s amazing I’m saying a still active talent with years in front of him is the greatest of all time. But he’s been in it since 2012, I had to work my way up. I started on the bench and then got onto the Saturday program, and then just lost every match. He came in with The Shield in a really high-level spot and never wavered. Even when the fans didn’t like him, he was still in a main event spot. "He’s been in a main event lens for over a decade now. And he’s brought through his clock, and you could say whatever forces helped it, but in 2012 we were the stock was trading at 11 bucks, WWE or TKO stocks now at 117, that’s on his shoulders.”

Cena further heaped the praise on Reigns, adding: "There isn’t a better indication of, and I know it’s a team effort and nobody does it alone, but that, to me, that’s some serious s***.

"And for me, I got to give respect where respect is due. And Joe is smart, passionate about the business, a multi-generational athlete has respect for his family has respect for the locker room has respect for the business. He’s just a very, very smart performer and somebody I respect. He would be my greatest of all time.”

Reigns is, without a doubt, the top star of this modern era in wrestling, particularly since Cena stopped working a full-time schedule in 2016. He's been the main event in eight of the last 10 WrestleMania events dating back to 2015.

The Original Tribal Chief recently had the fourth-longest world title reign in WWE history at 1,316 days before he was defeated by Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40.

Cena Revealed 'The Rock' is at Number Two

Reigns' current achievements just pip Johnson's

When asked about 'The Rock', Cena mentioned that he would rank Dwayne Johnson as second, following Reigns. Cena acknowledged his substantial impact in the 1990s but pointed out that 'The Tribal Chief’s' achievements and statistics surpass those of the current Hollywood star.

“[The] Rock would be second [greatest of all time] ’cause [The] Rock did the same thing in the ’90s but this is the one time I can say this, ’cause [The] Rock is always number one. Roman’s numbers have been better than Dwayne’s.”