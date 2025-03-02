Summary John Cena turned heel for the first time in his career, shocking the WWE Universe.

Cena's victory at the Elimination Chamber finalises all four World Title matches for WrestleMania.

Cena's actions in the WWE press conference left fans eagerly anticipating his next WWE appearance.

WWE's final PLE before WrestleMania has been and gone, and the WWE Universe witnessed an industry-changing night. As Bianca Belair became the first two-time Women's Elimination Chamber winner, Trish Stratus earned herself a hometown victory alongside Tiffany Stratton, and Kevin Owens decimated his once best friend, Sami Zayn. In the main event, John Cena came out on top, earning himself a WrestleMania match against Cody Rhodes. Seemingly looking to embrace the American Nightmare, the 16-time World Champion shocked the world and turned heel for the first time in his career. A move that still has the WWE Universe speechless, Cena has made his first appearance following his heel turn, making his feelings on the matter clear.

At February's Royal Rumble, Cena found himself one position away from a WrestleMania event, falling victim to Jey Uso's Yeet movement. The leader of the Cenation took to the Rumble press conference and passionately told the world that he intended to win the Chamber because he needed to main event Mania and win his record-breaking 17th World Title. A promise he would go on to keep, Cena was less vocal at the Chamber press conference, letting everyone know what this new iteration of Cena would behave like.

John Cena's Press Conference Appearance

The Champ has lost his smile

The WWE Universe has long wondered how John Cena would look and behave if he were to ever turn heel. A switch that seemed almost impossible, given his retirement at the end of the year, it is a move that has caught the whole world off guard. Finally, a heel for the first time in his two-decade-long career, the man who can't be seen has now become the man who can't be heard.

Walking to the post-Elimination Chamber press conference with a solemn look on his face, the Champ sat down, took the mic off the stand and dropped it on the table before walking out. A literal mic drop, it was the perfect metaphor that encapsulated the drama of the night. With his next WWE appearance unknown, except for a handful of European dates, the WWE Universe will be on the edge of their seats for the next Cena appearance.

John Cena and Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41

The final World Title match is set

With Bianca Belair claiming her ticket to the Showcase of the Immortals earlier on in the night, Cena's victory in the main event saw WWE complete a full house of booked World Title matches ahead of April's WrestleMania. With Jey Uso challenging Gunther, Charlotte Flair facing Tiffany Stratton, and Bianca Belair needing to dismantle one of Rhea Ripley or Iyo Sky, the Rhodes and Cena match sets WWE well on their way to WrestleMania.

A match-up that will allow Cena to win his record-breaking 17th World Title at the Showcase of the Immortals, Rhodes will be hellbent on avoiding another WrestleMania heartbreak as he attempts to fend off both Cena and The Rock on his path to a successful title defence.