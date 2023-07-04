In one of many surprises that took place at Money in the Bank in London this past weekend, wrestling icon John Cena made an unprecedented return.

As his theme tune began and the sound of trumpets filled the O2 Arena, the entire audience rose to their feet to greet their hero.

After hyping up the crowd and making his way to the ring, Cena began explaining why he was there. Turns out, he was not there to fight, he was there for a much bigger reason, to bring a future WrestleMania event to the UK.

Video: John Cena returns to WWE

Cena began his monologue by telling the O2 that the decision makers “don’t necessarily know how to feel about London.”

He continued by saying: “They think this is kind of a hostile environment. They think that sometimes you guys are a distraction.”

Both of these sentences were met with loud boos from the crowd.

Cena then kicked things up a notch further as he said to the crowd: “You are the voice! You are the heartbeat! You are not trying to take over the show, you are the show!”

This sent the crowd into raptures as they cheered every word he said up until he was rudely interrupted by Australian wrestler The Grayson Waller Effect.

Waller was booed from the second he entered the arena and was clearly the villain of the piece as he instead suggested WrestleMania should take place somewhere sunnier and nicer. Given the ongoing friendly yet fierce feud between the two nations and that we are in the midst of The Ashes, such comments were never going to go down well with the home crowd.

Naturally, Cena turned down the offer and in response Waller attacked him when his back was turned before landing multiple punches to the 16-time world champion’s face.

While he was celebrating his small victory, however, Waller didn’t notice Cena rising from the canvas to launch the Australian into the air so that he landed hard against the floor. Again, cue euphoric uproar from the crowd. Cena really had stolen the show.

John Cena references recent viral clip with fan

In fact, during his initial exchange with Waller, Cena even snuck in a pop culture reference to himself that fans on Twitter absolutely loved.

Recently, Cena very politely asked a fan to stop recording him while he was out at a restaurant, for which he received great acclaim. Against Waller, he recreated the moment perfectly.

Waller began by saying: “Nobody says no to the Grayson Waller Effect.”

To which Cena replied with: “Say it again.”

“No one says no to the Grayson Waller effect,” Waller repeated.

Cena then completed his meme with: “How about can I enjoy some time with my friends?”

It was the perfect recreation of the viral clip and Twitter loved it.

John Cena had once again stolen the show and proven why he is truly not just one of the greats of wrestling, but also the face of pop culture references.