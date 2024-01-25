Highlights John Cena has admitted he regrets calling out The Rock for having promo notes written on his wrist during a segment on Monday Night Raw in 2012.

Cena has since acknowledged that it was a mistake and has taken responsibility for taking advantage of the situation.

Despite the controversy, the rivalry between Cena and The Rock became one of the greatest in wrestling history, culminating in their WrestleMania showdowns.

John Cena has recently admitted that calling out The Rock for having his promo notes written on his wrist during a segment on Monday Night Raw in 2012 was 'f****** stupid.'

Appearing on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast, Cena said it was an unnecessary move to call out the biggest star in the world, who was simply returning to help the WWE and boost the ratings of the product, something Cena is more aware of now himself given his hectic schedule and part-time role with the company.

The incident occurred during an episode of Raw in 2012, where Cena called out The Rock, accusing him of having promo notes written on his wrist. It seemed to blur the lines between what was 'real' and what was scripted in this tense and authentic rivalry, as Cena also famously said that he did not like 'Dwayne Johnson' in the same confrontation.

Video: John Cena reflects on outing The Rock

Speaking on the Impaulsive podcast, hosted by Logan Paul and Mike Majlak, 'The Face of WWE' said: "One thing I know about Dwayne, is that he does not make the same mistake twice.

"It was one of those things that happened at the last minute, and looking back at it, it was f****** stupid. The guy was probably going a million different directions, had just flown in from god-knows where and just wanted to do the best he can. I don't blame him for that, I blame myself for taking advantage of that."

Paul somewhat disagreed with Cena's remarks, saying it was great for entertainment purposes, and Cena agreed, but admitted that he crossed a line: "From an entertainment perspective, objective achieved.

"Sometimes in the fight ring, it gets grey, but in the end, we are all on the same f****** team out there man, and you've gotta have trust."

It was a very bold move from Cena indeed, though, it perfectly set the tone for a year of beef that ended in the pair's 'Once In A Lifetime' showdown at WrestleMania 28, which The Rock ended up winning. However, Cena avenged his loss the following year at WrestleMania 29 to win his record 11th WWE Championship, and to etch the realistic rivalry into history as one of the greatest seen in the sport's history.

The Rock joins board of directors of TKO

TKO is the company involving both the WWE and the UFC

Dwayne Johnson, the most followed American man on social media, was recently appointed to the board of directors of the TKO group, the publicly traded company that consists of the UFC and WWE. In addition to his appointment, the 51-year-old has been granted full ownership of 'The Rock' trademark.

In a statement, Johnson said: "Being on the TKO Board of Directors and taking full ownership of my name, is not only unprecedented, but incredibly inspiring. At my core, I'm a builder who builds for and serves for the people, and (TKO CEO) Ari (Emanuel) is building something truly game changing."

Also, earlier this month, The Rock teased a potential match against his cousin, WWE universal champion Roman Reigns, in an appearance on WWE Raw. The match could happen at WrestleMania 40 in April and, if it comes to fruition, it would be the first time The Rock has stepped into the ring for a proper wrestling match since 2013.