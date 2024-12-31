Summary John Cena's Retirement Tour will officially begin on January 6th, when WWE Raw makes its Netflix premiere.

Cena announced his retirement earlier this year and will dedicate 2025 to the WWE.

Fans are speculating about potential dream matches and a 17th title win for Cena.

One week remains before WWE Raw makes its highly-anticipated Netflix premiere on January 6th. The company has been hyping up the big move to the streaming giant and has prepared a stacked card for the night. Among the matches confirmed include a Tribal Combat between Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa and a showdown between CM Punk and Seth Rollins. Just when fans thought the event couldn't get any bigger, the WWE just revealed John Cena 's status for the Raw on Netflix premiere. During Raw's final show on the USA Network, the WWE confirmed that the 16-time world champion's retirement tour will officially begin on January 6th.

John Cena sent shockwaves across the wrestling world when he announced his retirement from the WWE during the Money In The Bank Premium Live Event in Toronto earlier this year. Cena later revealed that he will be embarking on a year-long retirement tour in 2025 to have one final run in the WWE.

John Cena's Retirement Tour

Cena will dedicate his 2025 to the WWE

In an interview with Collider, John Cena confirmed that he will be giving his entire 2025 to the WWE. He revealed he will work around 36 dates around the world as a way to show his gratitude to the fans who have supported him throughout the years.

"I have given the calendar year 2025 to WWE... It's gonna be right around 36 dates around the world to pay thanks and gratitude to the WWE audiences around the world." - John Cena

The WWE Universe has been hyping up John Cena's farewell tour since he made the announcement. Wrestling fans have flooded the internet with their own fantasy bookings and dream matches for the 16-time world champion's final go-round and many are advocating for him to win title No. 17 to surpass the legendary Ric Flair's historic record.

Rumors about John Cena's WrestleMania 41 plans have surfaced over the last couple of weeks. One of them included a potential showdown against current Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes . Cena is also the favorite to win the 2025 Royal Rumble match on February 1st. Those rumors certainly align and point towards potentially challenging for the championship at WrestleMania. If that is the direction the WWE proceeds with, could that be the day John Cena wins his 17th title? Perhaps.