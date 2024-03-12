Highlights John Cena has revealed he plans to retire by the time he's 50 years old.

That gives WWE fans just three more years to enjoy him inside the squared circle.

With Cena venturing into Hollywood, his time in WWE has been limited over the last decade, but his love for pro wrestling is still evident.

John Cena has revealed that he intends to retire from professional wrestling within the next few years. The 46-year-old is one of the greatest WWE Superstars ever. With a record 16 World Championships, tied with Ric Flair, five United States Championships and four stints as a tag champion under his belt, Cena symbolised an entire era of the biggest wrestling company in the world. If you were a wrestling fan through the late-2000s and early 2010s, you likely grew up watching the leader of the Cenation perform.

Whether you loved him or hated him during his time on top, there is no doubt that WWE isn’t the same without his constant presence. Despite his ever-present love of professional wrestling, Cena now finds himself immersed in the world of Hollywood and hasn’t had a full-time stint with WWE in several years.

Cena Has Revealed He Plans to Retire By the Time He's 50

That Gives Him Three More Years in WWE

There have been frequent questions over whether we are close to the 16-time champion drawing his career to an official end. Speaking on the Kelly Clarkson show, Cena spoke openly about his future. Here, he admitted that WWE isn’t his life as much as it used to be, and, interestingly, he selected the age of 50 as a time at which he wants to be done with stepping into the ring.

“You know what, 50 is my absolute line in the sand. I would like to try and do it before that, but at 50, I’m just gonna tweet out, ‘Peace out, see ya.’ That’s it, I’m good. I was very much driven where WWE was my passion 24/7 — and I’m very grateful — but I’ve grown and there’s a lot of other avenues I’m curious about in life, being a great husband and partner is one of those. I just want to try do what I can in those (years).”

Given that the wrestling legend is currently 46 years old (and will be turning 47 this April), it seems as if we have a little over three years left of Cena before the curtain falls on his career. Of course, a wrestler’s body is likely to slow down by the time they reach Cena’s age, but we mustn’t forget that incredible statistic that he has had at least one match in WWE every year since he made his debut way back in 2002. As of yet, John hasn’t competed in 2024, but the possibility of Cena lacing up his boots again within the next 12 months simply can’t be ruled out.

Cena Has Worked Sporadically for Several Years

His Schedule Was Reduced By His Work in Hollywood

Cena hasn't worked a full-time schedule in WWE for almost a decade now. Budding success in Hollywood has seen him step back from wrestling and his busy lifestyle has kept him too occupied for large spells. Still, he pops back to the company in which he made his name, every once in a while, to try and give back to wrestling.

Most recently, during the Hollywood writers' strike of 2023, Cena made a return to WWE in which he competed across two Premium Live Events. First, he teamed with LA Knight to defeat The Bloodline. Then, he was memorably squashed by Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. His returns always draw a great reaction from the WWE fans, but with this recent reveal, we might not see too many more. As always, should more come out about John Cena and his potential WWE retirement date, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.