Highlights John Cena's recent return to WWE may be coming to an end soon as his Hollywood duties take priority after the strikes end.

Cena has made it clear that he can't juggle both wrestling and Hollywood due to liability insurance and the impact on others' livelihoods.

With several upcoming movie projects, Cena may be forced to miss next year's WrestleMania, despite rumours of a match with Solo Sikoa

John Cena wrestled his first match on WWE TV since his return at Fastlane 2023 on Saturday night, emerging victorious.

'The Greatest of All Time' teamed up with LA Knight to take on Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso in tag tea competition, picking up the win in the process.

Cena is in the midst of his longest WWE run in years, but during the post-show press conference, revealed that he knows exactly when his current spell as a wrestler is going to end.

When is John Cena leaving WWE?

The WWE Universe has enjoyed John Cena’s recent run, which has only happened thanks to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. However, with the WGA strike ending with a deal from the AMPTP, the 16-time World Champion may soon be called back into Hollywood.

While Cena is still advertised for the next few episodes of SmackDown, after his victory at Fastlane 2023, his future in the company seems to be uncertain, and he even admitted that to the media and WWE fans during the show's press conference.

After the show, which was broadcast live on WWE's YouTube channel, Cena was asked whether his run in wrestling will immediately cease when the strikes are over, and the answer will disappoint many fans.

John revealed that while he has loved his recent run in the company, his Hollywood duties will be the priority when the strike ends, but as of right now, there's no word when that's going to be.

They do, they do. I’ve made it perfectly clear that you can’t do both, because of the liability insurance, and if I were to try to juggle both, then that would be selfish, because I would put a lot of people out of work if something happened to me…So, as soon as I can get back to work, I get back to work. I don’t control any of that, just crossing my fingers to hope that they can figure that out. In the meantime, I came back to help with my family.

Name John Cena Date of Birth April 23, 1977 (age 46) Height 6ft 1" Weight 251lbs Trained By Tom Howard, Christopher Daniels, Mike Bell & Fit Finlay Debut November 5, 1999 Titles Won 13x WWE Championship, 3x World Heavyweight Championship, 5x United States Championship, 2x WWE Tag Team Championship, 2x World Tag Team Championship, 2012 Money in the Bank match winner & 20018 and 2013 Royal Rumble match winner

John Cena seemingly has six movies coming up in the next few months, so his schedule is likely to be incredibly busy when the strike ends, meaning that a return for WrestleMania Xn might be off the cards, despite a rumoured match with Solo Sikoa.

What are Triple H's plans for John Cena?

After Roman Reigns’ return to SmackDown was confirmed last week, rumours of the Tribal Chief facing Cena in a singles match at Crown Jewel took the internet by storm, and seem to have many fans quite excited.

There is currently some conflicting reports circulating about the status of a Cena v Reigns match, with some stating that it's in the works, and other reporting that WWE has alternative plans for the show.

RELATED: The Rock could 'screw people over' with future WWE plans Cena vs Reigns would definitely be a good idea for WWE, considering that Saudi Arabia shows are built around big matches between big stars. With the exception of Brock Lesnar, you arguably can't find two wrestlers with more star power than John and Roman.

Back in 2021, when Cena faced Reigns at SummerSlam 2023, the latter announced that he would leave WWE if he lost the match against 'Big Match John'. If a bout between both men is confirmed for Crown Jewel, the franchise player could return the favour, putting this spell of his WWE run on the line.

This could be the perfect send-off for the Hollywood star, and a win for Reigns could elevate his position as the ‘Greatest of All Time’, beating the other man with a claim to that throne, at least in WWE's eyes, in the process.

