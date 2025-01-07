Summary The WWE legend's retirement tour kicks off with heightened anticipation among fans for a fitting send-off.

John Cena aims to achieve his final goal: winning his record-breaking 17th world championship.

Cena declares for the Royal Rumble, determined to secure a victory and make history at WrestleMania.

As the WWE started their new era on Netflix, it is the beginning of the end for another era, as 2025 marks the retirement tour of John Cena. A beloved figure within the WWE Universe, the former 16-time world champion arrived on Raw to declare for the Royal Rumble.

News that received an immense reaction in the jaw-dropping Intuit Dome, Cena's return was much-needed WrestleMania motivation following The Rock's antics earlier in the night.

John Cena's Final Goal

The former 16-time world champion just needs one more reign

When the leader of the Cenation announced that 2025 was his last hurrah, anticipation was rife, with the WWE Universe hoping he could get the send-off he deserves. With a year of finals left for Cena, the fan favourite played up to the fans' desires for him to win his record-breaking 17th world championship.

John Cena has done everything a WWE superstar can do in the WWE. With a list of accomplishments unparalleled by anyone, the only thing left for the Champ to do is to win one more World Championship. Currently tied for the most WWE World Championship reigns in history, with 16 alongside Ric Flair, Cena appears to be intent on getting the record.

Ranking WWE Superstar Men's World Championship Reigns 1. John Cena 16 2. Ric Flair 16 3. Randy Orton 14 4. Triple H 14 5. Hulk Hogan 12

John Cena Arrives on Raw

His first stop of his retirement tour saw him declare for the Rumble

Coming out on Netflix in Los Angeles, Cena did his usual schtick of pandering to the fans. Revealing that LA was where he debuted as the Prototype and where he won his first world championship, the future Hall of Famer proceeded to downplay the idea he could win again. Mentioning how it had been 2200 days since he last held gold around his waist, Cena revealed this lack of fortune was his main motivation for retiring.

Addressing potential matches against the likes of Drew McIntyre, CM Punk, Logan Paul, Gunther and Cody Rhodes, Cena appeared a diminished figure who truly believed he couldn't hang anymore. Listing off the potential PLEs in which he could stumble on his 17th world championship, he stopped at the Rumble.

With fans picking up what he was putting down, Cena declared for the Royal Rumble but insisted he wasn't just entering the match, he was going to win the match. Having already won in 2008 and 2013, a third win would see Cena tie with 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin for most Rumble victories and would set the Champ on his way to creating history at WrestleMania.