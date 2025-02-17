Summary John Cena will tour Europe in March 2025 before his retirement at the end of the year.

As WWE continues to embark on the Road to WrestleMania, more exciting announcements surround the company as they travel towards the Grandest Stage of them All. The WWE has had a fantastic start to the year. January brought the WWE Universe a historic Netflix debut alongside a Saturday Night's Main Event, with February then providing fans with a record-breaking Royal Rumble PLE. With only the Elimination Chamber PLE to tick off before the Showcase of the Immortals, the WWE has announced more legs on the John Cena retirement tour. Set to depart the company at the end of the year, the Champ has pencilled in three European dates before WrestleMania.

In November 2024, the WWE announced an eleven-city tour of Europe that would take place before April's WrestleMania. A tour that would see the company head for Spain, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, Austria and the UK, it has since been revealed that John Cena will be dipping his toes in European waters for three nights. With the tour taking place between March 14th and March 31st, numerous high-profile WWE Superstars are set to appear on the first-time European WrestleMania tour. CM Punk has recently been announced for the tour, but the WWE Superstar that fans had been holding out for was John Cena, who has revealed which three cities he will be gracing with his presence.

John Cena Set For Europe

The Champ will appear in three cities

John Cena has pinpointed the beginning of his retirement tour to July 2024 in England. Announcing to the UK faithful of the WWE Universe at Money in the Bank in London that he would retire in 2025, it is only right that the Champ returns to Europe. A two-and-a-half-decade career of immense success, the 16-time World Champion is bowing out of the WWE at the end of the year. Having held the company down throughout numerous rough patches, as well as raising its profile in successful moments, Cena has done everything there is to do in a WWE ring.

With his retirement tour having stopped at the Royal Rumble, Cena is now heading for March's Elimination Chamber before three nights in Europe. With eleven nights in Europe on WWE's calendar, the Champ has revealed these three shows as the ones he will be appearing at.

Show Location Date Arena Tickets 1. Brussels, Belgium Monday, March 17 Forest National Ticketmaster 2. Glasgow, Scotland Monday, March 24 OVO Hydro Ticketmaster 3. London, England Monday, March 31 O2 Arena Axs

Cena Set For Three Raw Appearances

The 16-time World Champ will appear on Raw in March

With his three dates revealed, the Champ's appearances will see him appear on all three of WWE's Monday Night Raw's in Europe. Making his face seen in Europe as well as on Netflix all around the world, Cena will be making the most of the Road to WrestleMania, as the leader of the Cenation maximises the remaining trips he has left. With his WrestleMania plans still unknown, a successful Elimination Chamber result could see Cena heading to Europe with Cody Rhodes on his agenda, a prospect that would excite the WWE Universe.