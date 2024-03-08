Highlights John Cena is reserving judgment on The Rock's heel turn until he's seen it play out.

The Champ isn't convinced fans will be able to boo The Great One for long.

WWE's decision to turn The Rock heel for the first time in decades has been met with excitement from fans, though.

John Cena has shared his thoughts and feelings on The Rock's recent WWE heel turn. The Great One shockingly aligned with Roman Reigns and is embarking on his first run as a villain in almost two decades.

Reactions to this have been mostly positive, as it has allowed Cody Rhodes back into the Undisputed WWE Universal Title fold at ‘Mania, while also leaving the door open for the company to tell a longer story which could see Rock turn on Roman and face him at next year’s Show of Shows when perhaps the Head of the Table is away from the championship picture. Fans have loved it so far, and now, a WWE legend has had his say.

John Cena admitted he's reserving judgment on the turn right now

He wants to see how it all plays out first

In a recent appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Cena gave his initial thoughts on The Rock’s heel turn and how he feels about the story. He admitted he wasn't quite sure whether the fans were prepared to boo someone like the Great One.

"I’d have to see the end result, and I love being surprised, and I also love saying that I’m wrong because I’ve been wrong about a lot of stuff. When I say, ‘I’m wrong,’ that means I’m just about to learn something that I’m not going to forget. "I think Dwayne Johnson is such an attraction, I think The Rock is such an attraction. I don’t think our audience [can be] angry with him."

Of course, Cena and The Rock have a very storied past, especially given their own rivalry which, all-in-all, spanned three WrestleMania cycles. In recent years, there’s been nothing but respect between the two bonafide icons of the business as they both attempt to balance Hollywood and wrestling.

The Rock turned heel due to fan backlash

He has aligned with his cousin against Cody Rhodes

When The People's Champ made a surprise return to WWE on the 3rd of February edition of Friday Night SmackDown, very few people would’ve been able to predict the journey he’d go on. For all intents and purposes, it looked as if The Great One would be Roman Reigns’ opponent in a one-on-one clash for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania rather than the 2023 and 2024 Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes, and this was something that was cheered by those in attendance. However, the online backlash was immense, and it propelled Cody Rhodes back into the WrestleMania 40 main event scene.

In response to this, WWE decided to explore the idea of The Rock turning heel for the first time since his ‘Hollywood Rock’ days of 2003. It was an option that many had considered, but having Dwayne Johnson portray a bad guy role in the modern day just didn’t seem like something the company would do given his immense star power off the back of his various movie roles.

Yet, at the WrestleMania 40 press conference, Johnson sided with Roman Reigns to create an all-powerful Bloodline, twisting his previous challenge against The Tribal Chief into something the pair needed to do for selfish reasons. He officially turned heel for the first time in over 20 years and opposed the fans for ‘ruining’ what would have been, in the Samoan Dynasty’s mind, the biggest WrestleMania match ever.

While Rock won’t be competing for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the 40th annual WrestleMania, fans can look forward to seeing him team with the current title holder to take on World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes in a tag match on night one before Reigns faces The American Nightmare on the next night.