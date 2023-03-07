John Cena made an emphatic return to Monday Night Raw last night, receiving a truly magnificent pop from the crowd which even left him stunned it was that exceptional. He of course made a comment to the camera about Stu the cameraman who was missing this week.

He made his way to the arena with the adoring fans cheering every moment of the legendary John Cena being back in the ring, where he was eventually met by Austin Theory, the current United States Champion.

Austin Theory has challenged John Cena to a match at WrestleMania, with the former world champion agreeing to the match, claiming that the title holder wasn’t ready to step foot in the ring with him, but the promo was spectacular.

John Cena delivers unbelievable promo

There isn’t anyone who can argue that John Cena isn’t one of the greatest Superstars to ever perform for the WWE. He is the favourite of so many fans and that was evident last night, but his promo work is criminally underrated.

When you’re as good as you are in the ring performing, other aspects can easily be overlooked, with Cena’s work in Hollywood clearly helping him with promos. Austin Theory was on the receiving end of the brutal nature of John Cena’s mic work.

It all sets up a fierce clash at WrestleMania where John Cena will return to the biggest stage of all to entertain his adoring fans from Hollywood. Austin Theory will play his part in the feud, but we all know almost everyone is just here for John Cena. He made sure his opponent knew how little the fans care about him in brutal fashion during the promo.

Videos: John Cena’s incredible promo

Some of the best lines have been clipped up from the promo, with John Cena putting Austin Theory down with lines such as: “I’ve been watching you, and I’ve been listening to you and I don’t care. Just like every single person in here, we don’t care about you.

“There is no name better than Austin Theory… Because that’s exactly what you are, a theory.

“I would much rather be bald than have them pipe in fake crowd noises for my matches because nobody cares.

“You really are a dumb son of a b***h, I didn’t say no because I gave up, I said no to save you’re a*s, you’re not ready.

“I wish you look dude, you’re gonna need it, because we all know you don’t have it here [points to his head], we all know you don’t have it here [points to his stomach], and we all know you don’t have it here [punches his crotch]. W-w-w-w-w-wait, you really need to work on that last bit.”